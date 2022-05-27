15 New Stranger Things Season 4 Cast Members And Where You've Seen Them Before

You can never tell what the outcome will be when a hit series adds new members to its ensemble, but in the case of Stranger Things cast, it has been a real treat so far, such as when Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery joined the gang in Season 2 or when Maya Hawke came aboard the following season. It appears that the ‘80s-tastic Netflix original sci-fi adventure is bringing in A LOT of new characters for its latest installment, including one played by the iconic star of one of the most ‘80s-tastic horror movies. Let’s take a look where you might also know the rest of the new cast members from Stranger Things Season 4, starting with one actor who is already no stranger to coming-of-age fantasy stories.

Jamie Campbell Bower (Peter Ballard)

Playing psychiatric hospital worker Peter on Stranger Things is Jamie Campbell Bower, who made his feature film debut in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street before joining the Twilight movies cast as Caius, the Harry Potter movies as a young Gellert Grindelwald, and The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones as Jace. In addition to YA novel adaptations, the English actor played King Arthur on Starz’s Camelot, starred in two titles inspired by the life of William Shakespeare (2011’s Anonymous and the TNT series Will), and has voiced Skiff on Thomas & Friends since 2016.

Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson)

Also known for starring in literary adaptations and period costume dramas (namely Dickensian, Game of Thrones on HBO, or 2019’s Les Misérables miniseries, most notably) is Joseph Quinn, who stars as Dungeons & Dragons player and Hellfire Club leader Eddie Munson on Stranger Things Season 4. He also had with a memorable role in 2018’s War World II action flick/zombie movie hybrid Overlord, was in one of the five films from Steve McQueen’s Small Axe series in 2020, and also appeared on a J.K. Rowling adaptation: the Cinemax original espionage drama C.B. Strike.

Eduardo Franco (Argyle)

As Surfer Boy Pizza deliverer Argyle, we have Eduardo Franco, who is also no stranger to coming-of-age stories like Netflix’s American Vandal and The Package, Olivia Munn’s party movie masterpiece Booksmart, and The Binge on Hulu. He also had a recurring role on Adam Ruins Everything, appeared in the HBO Max original rom-com Superintelligence, and voices D.J. Catnip on Netflix’s partially animated series Gabby’s Dollhouse.

Sherman Augustus (Lt. Colonel Sullivan)

As Sullivan - a lieutenant colonel seeking to finally end the supernatural phenomena in Hawkins - we have Sherman Augustus, who has encountered supernatural phenomena onscreen plenty of times before, such as in 1995’s Digital Man and Rumpelstiltskin, Virus (also starring supreme Scream Queen Jamie Lee Curtis) from 1999, and HBO’s Westworld, to name a few. He also made his debut in the 1988 cop drama Colors, played a cop on The Young and the Restless, and starred on AMC’s now cancelled Into the Badlands as former bounty hunter Nathaniel Moon.

Mason Dye (Jason Carver)

As rich, preppy athlete Jason Carver - the kind of guy Joe Keery’s Steve almost was before his character reinvention - we have Mason Dye, who actually debuted on a coming-of-age TV show (Secret Life of an American Cheerleader) and later starred in supernatural coming-of-age titles like MTV’s Teen Wolf series and 2017’s Truth or Dare (not to be confused with the Blumhouse movie). He also played Christopher in Lifetime’s 2014 Flowers in the Attic adaptation, portrayed a fictionalized version of himself on the YouTube comedy Roommates, and had recurring role on Amazon Prime’s Bosch.

Nikola Djuricko (Yuri)

Playing Russian smuggler Yuri is Nikola Djuricko, who starred in several movies and TV shows produced in his home country of Serbia since the ‘80s before making his English-language debut in 2012’s World War Z in 2013. U.S. audiences may also recognize him from the Sundance TV miniseries The Last Panthers or as Hungarian-American Physicist Leo Szilard, opposite Academy Award winner Geoffrey Rush as Albert Einstein, on Season 1 of National Geographic’s Genius.

Tom Wlaschiha (Dmitri)

Playing Russian prison guard Dmitri is Tom Wlaschiha, who starred in several titles produced in his home country of Germany since the ‘90s before appearing in 2001’s Enemy at the Gates - the first of many notable period dramas (like 2005’s Munich or 2013’s Rush) and war movies (like Valkyrie from 2008) he has appeared in. Some of his better known roles so far have been on the small screen - such as Jagen H’ghar on the Game of Thones cast, Max Schenkel on Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, and Hagen Forster on a recent series adaptation of Das Boot.

Myles Truitt (Patrick)

As teen basketball player Patrick, we have Myles Truitt, who last played a teen who experiences some bizarre circumstances in the 2018 sci-fi drama Kin after making his debut as a young Ronnie DeVoe in BET’s The New Edition Story and making a guest appearance on Atlanta Season 2 for a flashback episode. Following his role in S. Craig Zahler’s Dragged Across Concrete, he landed recurring roles on OWN’s Queen Sugar and the Arrowverse’s Black Lightning and a starring role on Starz’s true crime drama BMF.

Regina Ting Chen (Ms. Kelly)

Myles Truitt’s Black Lightning co-star Regina Ting Chen stars as Hawkins High guidance counselor Ms. Kelly. This TV role follows other impressive credits like HBO’s Watchmen, Hulu’s Woke, and a spot among The Falcon and the Winter Soldier cast, in which she might have appeared as the same reporter she would play in Spider-Man: No Way Home. She also played a reporter in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, a welder in Disney+’s live-action Lady and the Tramp remake, and an army doctor opposite Chris Pine in the action thriller The Contractor.

Grace Van Dien (Chrissy)

Playing a cheerleader, Chrissy, we have Eduardo Franco’s The Binge co-star Grace Van Dien, who has starred in several titles opposite her own dad, Casper Van Dien, (and often as father and daughter) including two holiday TV movies (The Dog Who Saved Christmas and Christmas Twister), 2014’s Sleeping Beauty, and another tornado movie called Fire Twister, to name just a few. She also played Sharon Tate opposite Matt Smith’s Charles Manson in 2018’s Charlie Says, had major roles on the Netflix series Greenhouse Academy and NBC’s The Village, and starred in and directed her own 2020 short, Monsters and Muses.

Logan Riley Bruner (Fred Benson)

Young aspiring journalist Fred Benson is played by Logan Riley Bruner, known best for recurring roles on the Orange is the New Black cast and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt for Netflix, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for Amazon Prime, and as the star, scribe, and director of the comedic web series Tucci and Jones. The writer and actor made his feature-length debut in 2012 in a film loosely inspired by the “Solomon Grundy” nursery rhyme and, in 2018, appeared in Netflix’s LGBTQ teen romance Alex Strangelove and opposite Natalie Portman in the music drama Vox Lux.

Logan Allen (Jake)

Confrontational teen Jake is played by Logan Allen, whose first taste of the horror genre prior to joining the Stranger Things cast was an episode of the Shudder original anthology series Creepshow in 2019. He appeared in seven episodes of Nickelodeon’s Talia in the Kitchen in 2015, starred in 2018’s Bernie the Dolphin and its sequel the following year, and joined Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias cast in 2020.

Elodie Grace Orkin (Angela)

Jake’s girlfriend, Angela, is played by Elodie Grace Orkin, who already has experience with coming-of-age mystery thrillers from appearing on the cast of Stage Fright on YouTube’s Brat TV. She also appeared in an episode of the Showtime original crime series We Hunt Together and played Johanna Braddy’s younger self in the 2021 romantic drama Saving Paradise.

Amybeth McNulty (Vickie)

Hawkins High band member Vickie is played Amybeth McNulty, who debuted as a younger version of the title character from the comedic crime procedural Agatha Raisin in 2014 and, two years later, played a younger version of Anya Taylor-Joy’s title role in the sci-fi thriller Morgan. The Irish-Canadian actor also played the title role of the Netflix’s short-lived period drama Anne with an E and her additional feature-length credits include the Black Medicine and All My Puny Sorrows from 2021.

Robert Englund (Victor Creel)

Our last, but certainly not least, new addition to the Stranger Things cast in the fittingly creepy role of Victor Creel is Robert Englund, who became one of horror’s greatest icons for starring on 1984’s A Nightmare on Elm Street cast (and its many sequels) as burned, razor-clawed boogeyman Freddy Krueger. He is also known for playing a friendly alien named Willie on the original sci-fi miniseries V, lending his voice to animated series like Regular Show as various characters or The Batman as a creepy Riddler, and countless other horror movies, most recently the Netflix original Choose or Die.

Plenty of TV shows aim to “go big or go home.” Well, based on the hefty amount of new blood joining the Stranger Things cast for its fourth season, it appears that the blockbuster Netflix series is going bigger than ever. With the first half of Season 4 steaming as of Friday, May 27, 2022, and next volume dropping on July 1, we cannot wait to where these new characters and our familiar favorites end up in this latest adventure in the Upside Down.