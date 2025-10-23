The Duffer Brothers Expect Us To Cry During Stranger Things Finale, And I'm Stressed Thinking About Why

We've been waiting for the final season of Stranger Things for years, and now it's going to go out with a bang on the big screen. You read that right, one of the best shows on Netflix will take its final episode to theaters, and it sounds like it's going to be an emotional experience. That's because the Duffer Brothers said we're going to need our tissues for this one, and I'm already stressing out about why they'd say that.

When it was revealed that Season 5 would be the last season of Stranger Things , I wanted to rip the bandage off and learn how this story ended. However, the wait lasted years due to long production and setbacks, like the strikes. Now, though, we're finally getting the last episodes, and I already figured we were going to be crying during them. However, the show's creators emphasizing that point in their latest post makes me extra nervous.

The Duffer Brothers Posted About The Emotional Stranger Things Finale Being Released In Theaters

Just like New Year’s Eve marks the end of a great year, Stranger Things 5 signals the end of an amazing Netflix run. By putting these two big events together, the streamer is giving the 2025 Netflix release the biggest series finale it's ever had, as the two-hour episode will also play in theaters on December 31 and January 1. The Duffer Brothers took to Instagram to share in the excitement, but I’m also concerned about one teasing aspect in their caption:

Based on Ross Duffer’s cryptic post, we’re guaranteed to cry during the finale?! I mean, I knew it would be an emotional experience for anyone who’s seen Mike, Eleven, Dustin, Lucas, Will and Max grow up. Even the young cast's heartfelt tributes about production wrapping got me in my feels. But in terms of any plot points that’ll bring me to tears, I’m already feeling my anxiety spiking after reading this message.

My Theories About Why The Stranger Things Finale Will Leave Me In Tears

Having to say goodbye to some of TV’s fan-favorite characters already had me prepping to stock up on tissues in time for the finale. But with the Duffer Bros. saying tears are an expected reaction for what we’re about to see, I'm starting to think up theories about what might happen.

One theory I have is based on Ross Duffer’s photo of the picture Max drew for Lucas of the two going on a date. Sadly, her brave sacrifice into the Upside Down to take down Vecna led to her bones breaking, her eyes being gouged, and now she's in a coma. Now, I'm wondering if her story could somehow get even more tragic.

The streaming series creators’ previous Season 5 comments about Max and possibly Lucas have me worried that their movie date will never happen. All we know is that she’ll be in a “heartbreaking” scene, and it will involve her running. Maybe Max or Lucas will sacrifice themselves for one another? Considering Ross Duffer posted this particular emotional photo to reflect his teasing caption, something tells me the story of Max and Lucas will be a tear-jerking one.

However, one long-held theory I’ve always had about Stranger Things’ ending has to do with Will. Noah Schnapp hyped the final season by saying the story started with Will, so it will end with Will. Each significant moment from the character’s history showed how everything started when he was taken by the Demigorgon in Season 1, and he's been haunted by the Upside Down ever since. So, I could imagine Will Byers making the ultimate sacrifice in being the one to defeat Vecna, all to keep his friends (especially Mike) alive.

I can come up with a bunch of theories about why the Duffer Bros. think we’ll be reduced to tears for Stranger Things 5’s finale. But, I look back to what Hopper’s David Harbour said about calling the ending “satisfying” compared to “happy or sad.” No matter what tragedies fall on Hawkins and its residents, I have a feeling fans will be happy to see how everything is tied up with a closure that will make saying goodbye a lot easier.

However, that doesn't mean saying goodbye won't come with a few tears.