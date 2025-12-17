That Book Taylor Swift Was Listening To In The End Of An Era Is Getting Adapted By Netflix

When The End of an Era premiered on the 2025 TV schedule , those with a Disney+ subscription quickly flocked to it to learn all the good behind-the-scenes stories about Taylor Swift’s blockbuster Eras Tour. However, we got to learn more than just tales from the stage, because we also got to hear what book she was listening to (among other fun things). Now, it’s been revealed that said novel, which is Liz Moore’s The God of the Woods, is going to be adapted by Netflix.

What Book Was Taylor Swift Listening To In The End Of An Era?

Going into The End of an Era , my list of questions was long and included inquiries about the Eras Tour costumes and the surprise songs . However, “What did Taylor Swift read on tour?” was not something I had thought about. It’s a question we got an answer to, though.

In the first episode of The End of an Era, Swift spends time talking about the emotional toll the tour has taken on her with Ed Sheeran. This was in the aftermath of shows being canceled in Vienna . In the moments right before Sheeran shows up, you can see the pop star listening to The God of the Woods audiobook right as her mom, Andrea, comes in to talk about their nerves for this first show in London.

We checked, and the section of the book that you can hear in this docuseries equates to page 337, which is in one of Tracy’s chapters, in the Book of the Month edition of The God of the Woods.

Now, amid the novel going viral for being featured in The End of an Era, Netflix has announced that it will be adapting it.

The God Of The Woods Is Being Adapted By Netflix

Well, it’s time to add The God of the Woods to the list of upcoming book-to-screen adaptations . While you can hear a snippet of the novel over on Disney+ thanks to Taylor Swift, eventually, you’ll be able to watch a series based on it with a Netflix subscription .

On December 17, it was announced that the streamer would be adapting Liz Moore’s book into a series. The novel came out in 2024, and it follows the Van Laar family in the wake of 13-year-old Barbara going missing from the family’s summer camp. Tudum notes that it is a “multigenerational drama” that will take place in the Adirondacks, and it tells a sweeping tale that deals with multiple family mysteries and the “consequences of privilege and the abuse of power.”

At the moment, no one has been cast in this series, and the release date has not been revealed. However, the book’s author, Liz Moore and Liz Hannah, who worked on Mindhunter, The Post, The Girl from Plainville, The Dropout and more, will serve as co-showrunners, as well as writers and executive producers.

So, get excited, folks, the adaptation of this beloved book is coming to Netflix. And in the meantime, you can learn more about what Taylor Swift did behind the scenes of The Eras Tour by streaming new episodes of The End of an Era on Fridays over on Disney+.