This LEGO ‘MOC’ Of The Opening Map From Game Of Thrones Is The Coolest Build I’ve Ever Seen

If you’re a Game of Thrones fan and you’re not sure what “MOC” stands for in the LEGO world, it means “My Own Creation.” If you’re a LEGO fan and a Game of Thrones fan, this MOC from builder Anthony Ducre is truly something to behold. We write a lot of LEGO sets around here, and while I love the Death Star set that came out earlier this year with just over 9,000 pieces, that number pales in comparison to the 125,000 it took to build out this incredible map of Westeros. It’s modeled after the open credits of the show that we all love to watch with an HBO Max subscription, so let’s take a deeper look at all the details.

(Image credit: BrickScene)

The Map Is Huge!

In total, the map measures approximately 10.5 feet long by 4 feet wide. It’s a monster! It includes every part of the Seven Kingdoms that we see in the opening credits of Game of Thrones at different times. Remember, not all of the map was shown in every introduction. That includes 11,000 blue tiles just for the water alone, according to the map’s creator. I love putting together LEGO sets, but I couldn’t even pretend to be on the same level as a builder like Ducre.

It’s not just the size of the map, which you can see in total on YouTube with a tour from the creator, that is so impressive; it’s the level of creativity it takes to lay something like this out. Imagine all the freeze frames one would have to use to get the map perfectly correct. You can pretty much film one of the iconic opening sequences using this map; it’s that big and that good. If they ever decide to do a LEGO movie based on GoT, they already have the opening credits set ready!

(Image credit: BrickScene)

The Level Of Detail Is Mindblowing

The details in the map are even more impressive than the sheer size of the model. It includes all the major houses and castles from the show, from the Sunspear in Dorne to Castle Black at The Wall. Winterfell is there, of course, as is The Red Keep. The Twins, where the infamous Red Wedding occurred and where Arya gets her ultimate revenge, is represented, as is the home of Tullys, Riverrun.

The most impressive part is that all of the houses and castles move as they do in the opening sequence of the show. Parts bob up and down and spin around. That makes the Iron Islands, and the castle of House Greyjoy, Pyke, perhaps my favorite part of the map. I love it in the credits for the show when the bridges between the towers bounce down when the castle is raised, and in this model, the bridges actually bounce up and down. I have no idea how Ducre did it, but it’s truly a masterpiece.

2026 promises to be a big year for fans of Westeros and Game of Thrones. In January, we’ll get our first look at the new series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Then sometime over the summer, most likely, we’re getting Season 3 of House of the Dragon. In the meantime, I can dream about building something as cool as this map.