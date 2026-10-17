Streaming Romance Love Of Your Life Has A Great Critics Score, But I Have A Warning For Viewers

As of late, having an Amazon Prime Video subscription has really come in handy for when I’m craving a fresh romance. I mean The Love Hypothesis and Off-Campus. The 2026 release schedule has been packed with titles for the genre. There’s another romance movie that just dropped on the streaming platform that I adored, but I think it should come with a warning.

People Adore Love Of Your Life, And I Totally Agree

I’m talking about Love of Your Life, which felt like it dropped out of nowhere. It stars Margaret Qualley, who’s done everything from astonish us in The Substance, get one of those iconic Cannes standing ovations and top Bond girl odds. She’s joined by three leading men, The Night Agent’s Gabriel Basso, The White Lotus’s Patrick Schwarzenegger and Lanterns star Aaron Pierre.

This isn’t the kind of movie you want to read too much about. I went in pretty much blind, and greatly enjoyed it. But there are two non-spoilery things I want to talk about. The first is, it’s getting really good reviews by critics. Its Rotten Tomatoes score hit a “Certified Fresh” 81 percent, and I saw tons of positive thoughts from viewers on Threads. Take a look:

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“Just finished the movie Love of your life and wow just wow. What a movie. What damn beautiful ass movie. Every single emotion in the film was incredibly raw and it truly makes you rethink how you live,how you love, and how you think. 10/10.”

“Just watched LOVE OF YOUR LIFE. I thought this might just be a totally fine romantic drama but it was so much more. Margaret Qualley shines in this one and the cinematography is incredibly beautiful”

“Love of Your Life on Prime is SO gewd 😭🤌🏻”

“Love Of Your Life might be my favorite film this year”

High praise over here! It's clearly worth the time of she streamer's subscribers. Now to get to my disclaimer.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

There’s Something You Should Know About It

I’ve seen the trailer for this movie, and it does not prepare you for what’s to come. I don’t want to say why, but this movie is incredibly sad. Like, had me weeping on not one, but on multiple occasions. It doesn’t brush past the heartbreaking feelings Qualley's Maya goes through either. It makes you confront the ugly elements of dealing with pain that you just don’t see in most romances.

So if you’re getting out the wine and pressing play for a cute little movie night with Love of Your Life, get ready to sober up fast. Hey, I love a tearjerker. I love when movies make me cry; it’s one of the best compliments I can give to a film. It’s just so different from the other Amazon Prime romances I’ve seen this year, so I had to blurt out this warning. Now that it's been said, I sincerely hope you still watch and enjoy it with the right expectations in mind. And you're welcome for the heads up!