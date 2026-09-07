I Just Found A New Favorite Romance Movie, And Its Queer Representation Is The Best Part

I’m usually not a fan of the romance genre. I've seen plenty of the best romantic comedies, but I like them more for their “comedic” elements rather than their “romantic” components.

I also usually don't swoon for the more serious romantic movies like The Notebook or Titanic. So, one might assume that romance is just not my genre.

However, two romantic movies are so heartbreakingly beautiful that even I fell hopelessly in love with them. And get this, they're both queer romances. The first is Brokeback Mountain, which definitely should have won Best Picture, and the second is the 2015 film Portrait of a Lady on Fire, which is one of the greatest love stories that I've ever seen. Here's why.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Pyramide Films)

It's Visually Stunning, And The Lack Of Traditional Music Heightens The Burgeoning Romance

One of the most beautiful films I’ve ever watched is Stanley Kubrick’s Barry Lyndon, and a lot of this is due to the natural lighting. Well, Portrait of a Lady on Fire does one better, as it mostly features natural lighting and natural sound, which went a long way in immersing me in this love story.

One thing that a lot of films rely on too much is sweeping scores and musical cues to build an emotional connection with the viewer. Portrait of a Lady on Fire doesn’t go that route. In fact, the sounds are so minimal that you sometimes get lost in the silence, which plays a huge role in the story.

For example, certain moments of silence make the characters look visibly uncomfortable, while other moments bring the characters closer together as they FILL IN the silence. As you’re watching this story of “forbidden” love, there’s always the sense of danger that somebody will walk in on our heroines Marianne (Noemie Merlant) and Heloise (Adele Haenel) as they’re kissing or making love. It’s this sense of danger that makes this film both exciting and heartbreaking when it comes to their burgeoning romance.

(Image credit: Pyramide Films)

This Is A Film From Women, And About Female Love, Which Gives It A Particularly Unique Lens

Another thing I adore about this film is that it has such a particular lens on love. The story concerns a painter (Marianne) and her subject (Heloise). It takes place in the 18th Century, and Heloise refuses to be painted because it means she will be one step closer to getting married, which she doesn’t want. Heloise’s mother hires Marianne to paint her daughter in secret, as Marianne pretends to just be a companion to Heloise, but paints her from memory after hours.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, once Heloise sees the eventual clandestine portrait, she says it’s terrible. This makes Marianne want to know Heloise intimately to make a better portrait, which is how their romance - which is definitely sexually explicit - takes off.

What I love most about this is just how particularly feminine this movie is. There are very few men in the film, and the ones who are here don’t really concern the plot. This is definitely a movie about female love - both sexual and platonic. That makes the romance at the center of this film feel both different from anything that I’ve ever experienced, but also intoxicating. I also don’t think I’ve ever seen a romance that felt both this subtle and this intense at the same time. It really is a movie about the many facets of female love, and how special it can be.

(Image credit: Pyramide Films)

Overall, I Am Head Over Heels For The Romance In This Film

There are more movies and TV shows about lesbian couples than ever before, but Portrait of a Lady on Fire is my favorite.

It’s mostly the forbiddenness of it all. Given the time period, every stolen kiss or hidden tryst feels vital to both of these women’s existence. So, while I’m not in love with most love stories, I can’t help but be head over heels for this one since it’s so good!