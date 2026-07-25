Lanterns' Aaron Pierre Explains Why He Wouldn't Play Anyone In The DCU But John Stewart, And It Might Win Over Doubters

Fans that watched the DC movies in order know that there's been a shifting in universes. The former DCEU is in the past, with co-CEO James Gunn crafting the newly formed DCU. We're just weeks away from the debut of Lanterns on HBO (and streaming with a HBO Max subscription), and star Aaron Pierre recently gushed about why John Stewart is the only DC character he'd ever want to play. And I hope that folks who are doubting the forthcoming show are listening.

What we know about Lanterns has been limited, but there's already been tons of discourse about the upcoming DC series. Namely that there wasn't enough Green Lantern powers in the first footage. CinemaBlend attended the show's panel at San Diego Comic-Con, where Pierre gushed about his love for his Lanterns character. In his words:

If I had the choice to portray any character in the DC Universe I would still choose John. I would choose John every time. And I think that is largely because of his grit, his multifaceted personality and being. This is an individual who is a former Marine sniper and also an architect. Two arguably, seemingly juxtaposed things coexisting in one person. I love how complex he is.

I mean, he's not wrong. On top of having so many layers, John Stewart is one of the most beloved Green Lanterns from the comics, alongside Kyle Rayner and Hal Jordan. The latter will be played by Kyle Chandler in the DC series, with him seemingly training John to be his replacement in the Corps.. And