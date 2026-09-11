There's Not A Ton Of Cool Stuff Coming Out Of Venice, But One New Movie Has A 100% Critics Score

The Venice International Film Festival is one of the most anticipated festivals of the year, and one film is quickly becoming a sensation. A majority of the projects feature political and commentary issue-driven themes, from Robert Pattinson’s darkly surreal media satire to the ‘terrifying’ documentary Musk . Overall, there’s not a ton of cool stuff coming out of Venice this year, but one new movie has a 100% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes .

The Lee Chang-dong feature follows two married couples: one couple is a laid-off worker and his spouse, while the other is a documentary filmmaker and her patner. According to the official synopsis the couples end up “crossing paths to film a documentary and facing their different lives and hidden desires.” Possible Love (translated from Ga-neung-han Sa-rang) is a passion project that according to the director’s statement came following the impact of “a mass layoff and violent crackdown on a strike” on South Korea.

It features a “superlative ensemble”: Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung, and Cho Yeo-jeong playing the four spouses. Each give stellar performances that critics are talking about. You can check it out with a Netflix subscription , and see why it’s debut has already wowed critics. And if you know critics this isn’t always easy to do. Check out what some had to say:

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Sight & Sound: Lee’s sober, detached approach highlights social and psychological effects, showing how the trauma of corporate abuse spreads through families and communities.

Fotogramas: Chang-dong is a true master of precision, and in this case, he puts his talent as a screenwriter and his elegant stagecraft to work in a portrait of life at the heart of global capitalism.

Slant Magazine: Lee Chang-dong offers another trenchant look at simmering divisions in South Korean society along the lines of class, gender, and labor.

Deadline Hollywood Daily: [A] handsomely filmed and pertinent work that even those not familiar with this celebrated filmmaker’s pedigree will find much to admire.

The Hollywood Reporter: A profound meditation on trauma, loss of dignity, yearning and class envy, this is a sad but beautiful chamber piece, fleshed out by a superlative ensemble.

Based on those reviews, it’s no wonder the film received 100% Fresh. According to Lee, Possible Love stemmed from a desire for freedom: “No matter how labour, capital, or other forces shape our lives, I believe we can still move toward freedom – a desire that may itself be a form of love.” He explains in his director statement on the Venice website. It’s no wonder everyone is talking about this movie.

It also serves as a comeback for Lee who took an eight year hiatus following his last highly praised movie, Burning (2018), which is considered one of the best Korean films . Now I have a feeling Possible Love will be making that list.

And I can see why. When cast came together to celebrate the movie in Venice, they were definitely feeling the love. I heard they received a seven-minute standing ovation, which I’m sure was partly to celebrate Lee’s return to filmmaking. And the praise seems well-deserved. However, other actors came out to support their projects, such as Florence Pugh to promote her limited series East of Eden , and Casey Affleck with his look-alike son for the premiere of his film, Company. The latter joins Possible Love in competition for the Golden Lion, along with Primetime and several other international works.

While there’s not a ton of cool projects in my opinion this year, I can easily see why this one is getting attention. I highly recommend checking out Possible Love. Then you'll see for yourself why everyone is 'loving' it.