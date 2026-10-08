One Colleen Hoover Movie Has A Worse Critics Score Than Verity (But Audiences Like It Way Better)

Even though critics have never really loved Colleen Hoover’s movies, audiences tend to. That proved to be true again when Verity premiered on the 2026 movie schedule . However, the wrinkle here is that Verity actually has the lowest audience score out of Hoover’s book-to-screen adaptations , while a different movie holds the lowest critics' score. So, let’s break down the numbers and talk about Hoover’s most recent adaptation and this other movie that audiences like more despite what critics think.

(Image credit: Alisha Wetherill / Amazon MGM)

Verity Has The Lowest Audience Score

Verity is the fourth Colleen Hoover movie to be adapted following the releases of It Ends With Us in 2023, Regretting You in 2025 and Reminders of Him earlier this year. And shockingly, this film, led by Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson, does not boast the same audience numbers as the movies that came before it (which you can see below in chronological order).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Release Year Tomatoemeter (Critics) Popcornmeter (Audience) It Ends With Us 2024 55% 87% Regretting You 2025 29% 83% Reminders of Him 2026 56% 87% Verity 2026 33% 71%

As you can see, when it comes to how the critics feel, Reminders of Him ranks the highest , followed by It Ends With Us, Verity and Regretting You. Interestingly, Verity’s audience score is significantly lower than the rest, and it’s notably the only one that drops below 80%.

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Overall, there was a lot to talk about with Verity , and it was met with mixed responses from critics and audiences alike. While people adored Anne Hathaway’s performance, and I did too, the ambiguous ending was a hurdle some people had a hard time jumping over (myself included).

So, that could help explain why the numbers are the way they are. However, I do find it interesting that one Colleen Hoover movie has a worse critics' score than Verity, but audiences like it a lot more.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Regretting You Has The Worst Critics Score, But Audiences Loved It

Now, let’s talk about the movie that critics didn’t like as much as Verity but has a higher audience score. The film in question is Regretting You, which stars Allison Williams, Dave Franco, Mckenna Grace and Mason Thames.

As you can see above, this film is the only Hoover movie with a critics score that falls below 30%. And they really didn’t like it, as Regretting You reviews called the movie “soap opera silliness” and stated that they regretted seeing the film. However, its audience score is 83%, proving that many who went to the theater enjoyed the film. That audience reaction is also notable because it’s 12% higher than Verity’s score.

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Personally, I liked this movie because of the chemistry between Mason Thames and Mckenna Grace. The love story between their teenage characters, Miller and Clara, was so sweet, and it was hard not to root for them.

Meanwhile, I was invested in Morgan (Williams) and Jonah (Franco) fully realizing and acting on their feelings, despite how wild their story was. Yes, it was odd that they had just lost their partners and found out said dead significant others were having an affair with each other when they decided to get together. However, it was a compelling story to watch.

While I’m not quite sure why audiences rank this movie higher than Verity, I do get why they like it. So, the fact that its audience score is higher but its critics' score is lower than Hoover's newest movie makes sense to me.