Suits Fans Have Asked About A Reboot, But They’re Not Going To Be Happy Once They Find Out What Happens In Season 9

Many pop culture moments this summer have galvanized the public in one way or another, but none seemingly as much as our now apparent love for the former USA network hit, Suits . The legal drama, which starred Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Meghan Markle , Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and several others, had a strong following during its nine original seasons, but I doubt that anyone could have guessed that its June 23 arrival for those with a Netflix subscription would catapult its popularity the way it has. Fans have been clamoring for a reboot , but they might not be so happy when they hear what went on in Season 9.

What Happened In Suits Season 9 That Might Disappoint Fans Just Now Watching On Streaming?

After Suits debuted in 2011, it quickly became a signature series for USA, so many people were very disappointed when it was announced that Season 9 would be its swan song . However, it’s incredibly likely that many of the viewers who have now sent the show to the top of the streaming charts over the course of the last two months, are watching it for the first time, and have no idea what’s coming for Mike, Harvey, Rachel, Jessica, Donna and the rest of the gang at Pearson Specter Litt: a soft reboot.

Netflix fans may be surprised by how things begin to shake out for the beloved characters, starting in Season 6. That was when Torres took Jessica Pearson away from the NYC-set flagship show, so that she could work for Chicago’s mayor, and eventually lead her own eponymous series, Pearson , which lasted for just one season in 2019, the same year that Suits said bye-bye.

Season 7 saw Markle and Adams’ characters, Rachel and Mike, finally marry, but they also left the firm (and New York) to run their own firm in Seattle. So, by the time we get to the start of Season 8, the series was left with only three of its original leads, as Katherine Heigl was added and two other cast members (Dulé Hill and Amanda Schull) were promoted to regulars to fill in the gaps, meaning that the show was already sorta rebooted.

Then, we get to Season 9, and, well, it’s more of the same. Until, that is, the end, when Harvey and Donna (portrayed by Macht and Rafferty) marry and depart the firm and NYC for Seattle to be near their buddies, Mike and Rachel.

Where Is Suits Season 9?

Here’s the thing; brand new Suits supporters who have been shouting to the rafters about getting the gang back together for new episodes on Netflix might not even realize one crucial thing: that there is a ninth season, and it can be watched with a Peacock subscription , because it's not on Netflix. So, if you didn’t know anything about the show before starting your binge on the granddaddy of all streamers, and thought the eighth season was the end of things, of course you’d want to see more of Harvey and Donna, and have hope that Mike and Rachel might return for a bit.

But, we already got Season 9, and while Adams did recur in that set of episodes, we saw no more of Markle (for royal reasons), and as mentioned earlier, the season ended with Mike, Harvey and Donna all safely ensconced in Seattle. Any (additional) reboot of the drama would call for some good reasons for everyone to return to New York and the firm now known as Litt Wheeler Williams Bennett, which is headed up by the one remaining original character, Rick Hoffman’s Louis Litt.

It can be a difficult task, but it might be better for fans to just rely on their binges of what was already made instead of hoping for a reboot.