I Wondered How Meghan Markle's Cooking Show Was Performing On Netflix Compared To Suits, And A 2025 Report Has Now Provided An Answer

Meghan Markle has 100% made her mark on Netflix. Between her and Prince Harry’s popular docuseries Harry & Meghan to her cooking show With Love, Meghan, there are plenty of opportunities to keep up with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by way of a Netflix subscription . However, she’s also made her mark on the streaming service with Suits. So, I’ve been wondering how the two shows compare in terms of popularity. Well, we have an answer.

I have to say, while the answer doesn’t necessarily shock me, it is a bit jarring. I fully expected Suits, a very popular and long-running drama, to have more viewers than the new cooking series With Love, Meghan. However, I didn’t expect their rankings on Netflix’s What We Watched report to be so far apart, as the legal drama’s first season sits at No. 151 while the new cooking show landed in spot 383.

Now, let’s break these numbers down further. Out of Suits' nine seasons, the first four of them outrank With Love, Meghan. The order of their ranking is as follows:

No. 151 – Suits Season 1, 86 million hours viewed and 9.3 million views

No. 242 – Suits Season 2, 82.9 million hours viewed and 7.2 million views

No. 306– Suits Season 3, 72.2 million hours viewed and 6.2 million views

No. 378 – Suits Season 4, 61 million hours viewed and 5.3 million views

No. 383 – With Love, Meghan, 25.5 million hours viewed and 5.3 million views

Seasons 5 through 9 of Suits all rank lower than the cooking show, with Season 5 at No. 424, Season 6 at No. 465, Season 7 at No. 479, Season 8 at No. 595 and Season 9 at No. 623. It’s worth noting that Markle left the show after Season 7.

Overall, it is a bit jarring that a brand new show, like With Love, Meghan would bring in a significantly lower number of viewers than Suits, a show that’s been out and over for years. However, it’s also not surprising.

Suits had quite the resurgence a couple of years ago, and it absolutely dominated on Netflix in 2023 , specifically. Plus, it’s been proven time and time again that long-running and popular shows that are completely over can retain and grow audiences on streaming as they continue to find new viewers while old fans re-watch – just look at the sustained popularity of shows like The Office (which you can watch with a Peacock subscription ) and Friends (which is now streamable with an HBO Max subscription ).

Also, in With Love, Meghan’s defense, it has had less time on Netflix than Suits. This report tracks numbers between January and June. The legal drama has been on the streaming service since 2023. The Duchess of Sussex’s series was delayed on the 2025 TV schedule due to the LA wildfires, and ultimately premiered in March. So, the USA Network series had a head start.

However, it’s still a bit wild to see the numbers, considering the interest the public has in the Royal Family and Meghan and Harry specifically. Although never doubt the power of a comfort, long-running show, they were on the air for a long time for a reason, and clearly have the power to keep viewers interested on streaming, too.