Suits Creator Shares Why He’s Ok Without A Revival Happening After Netflix Success, Though The Spinoff Is Another Story

Suits was one of USA Network’s most popular shows during its run from 2011 to 2019, and it’s not like the show wasn’t easily streamable in the years after for to those with an Amazon Prime Video subscription or Peacock subscription. However, the legal drama has experienced unprecedented success in recent months thanks to the first eight seasons being available to Netflix subscribers. This prompted executive producer Gene Klein to share this thoughts on whether more Suits episodes might be made, and now creator Aaron Korsh has chimed in on that subject, saying that while he’s ok with a revival not happening, there is a spinoff idea he’s keen on bringing to life.

Aaron Korsh Finds The Prospect Of Writing More Suits Episodes Daunting

Korsh has already clarified that a Suits reboot is not in the works, but while discussing how well the TV series has been performing on Netflix, he opened up about the prospect of a revival. When asked by THR if there was any part of him “at least thinking about what one could look like,” he answered:

First of all, it’s really hard work to come up with plots for a show that you love and care about and want to be great, so I’d never put a second of thought into it without someone saying, ‘We want to do this,’ because it’s just torture to me. (Laughs.) When fans ask me, like, ‘What do you think Harvey and Mike are up to in Seattle?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know!’ It’s really hard to come up with this stuff, that’s why you have a writers room — like, that’s why we’re on strike, so I don’t have to by myself!

I don’t blame Aaron Korsh for not wanting to tackle an entire Suits season by himself. Even if it wasn’t anywhere near as long as the 16-episodes seasons the show regularly churned out on USA following Season 1’s initial 12 episodes, he’d still need other writers by his side to craft a compelling story, whether it’s showing what Harvey Specter, Mike Ross, Rachel Zane and Donna Paulsen are up to in Seattle, or checking back in New York to see how the law firm of Litt Wheeler Williams Bennett is doing. Taking on such a massive endeavor by himself would be too much.

Aaron Korsh Is ‘Satisfied’ With How Suits Ended

Besides the daunting prospect of tackling a new Suits season solo, Korsh is also content with how the show ended, noting that he and his team were given ample notice from USA Network to wrap things up, as opposed to needing to rush through that final stretch. As he explained:

Also, look, USA gave us 26 episodes of notice for when the show was going to end. That’s a lot of notice. And when it was over, I was very satisfied with it. I managed not to be ashamed of any of the episodes we did. And so, I’d be afraid [to do it again.] It’s not like I can think of a ton of shows that have been rebooted that I’ve watched, where I was like, ‘Yeah, that was great.’ Usually, I’m not even interested in watching them. So, again, if someone reached out and the cast was into it, I would consider it, if I could come up with something that excited me.

So it’s not like Aaron Korsh is 100% against the idea of Suits being revived in some way if he can get most, if not all of the original cast back together. But as things stand now, he doesn’t have any regrets with how the final season turned out, let alone the show in its entirety. I imagine he’d feel differently is Suits has been suddenly cancelled and been forced to end with some kind of cliffhanger.

Aaron Korsh Shares The Suits Spinoff He’d Like To Tackle

However, Korsh did reiterate that he’s interested in revisiting the Suits universe in another way. If the opportunity to ever do a prequel show centered on Robert Zane, who was a major recurring character from Suits Season 2 onwards, he would jump on that immediately. In his words:

But if I could wave a magic wand and get another show on the air, it wouldn’t be a continuation of Suits. Now, I know I’ve mentioned the [Robert] Zane prequel idea [centered on Rachel’s dad, played by Wendell Pierce], I would do that in the second. I was really excited about that.

Along with being the father of Meghan Markle’s Rachel, Robert Zane also spent a significant portion of Suits’ run as a name partner at Rand, Kaldore and Zane, one of New York’s best law firms. As such, Robert was oftentimes at odds with the show’s main characters, but as the show continued, he started aiding them in various ways. It eventually got to the point where he jumped ship and formed Zane Specter Litt, but events during Season 8 resulted in him being disbarred and forfeiting his license to practice law. So there’s really no way to do a sequel show starring Wendell Pierce’s Robert barring some miraculous overturn, but Aaron Korsh is game to show what the character was up to in his younger years. Such a prequel would also surely let us see what Rachel was like as a child while her dad was making a name for himself.

If that prequel ever gets greenlit, we’ll let you know. Until then, as Suits continues to crush on Netflix, read about how some of the writers aren’t entirely happy with its success on the streaming service, or what Gabriel Macht said about the ongoing actors strike in the midst of this viral fame. You’re also welcome to look through our 2023 TV schedule to see which shows are currently airing or will premiere soon.