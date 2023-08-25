Suits Creator Shares Why He’s Ok Without A Revival Happening After Netflix Success, Though The Spinoff Is Another Story
Suits was one of USA Network’s most popular shows during its run from 2011 to 2019, and it’s not like the show wasn’t easily streamable in the years after for to those with an Amazon Prime Video subscription or Peacock subscription. However, the legal drama has experienced unprecedented success in recent months thanks to the first eight seasons being available to Netflix subscribers. This prompted executive producer Gene Klein to share this thoughts on whether more Suits episodes might be made, and now creator Aaron Korsh has chimed in on that subject, saying that while he’s ok with a revival not happening, there is a spinoff idea he’s keen on bringing to life.
Aaron Korsh Finds The Prospect Of Writing More Suits Episodes Daunting
Korsh has already clarified that a Suits reboot is not in the works, but while discussing how well the TV series has been performing on Netflix, he opened up about the prospect of a revival. When asked by THR if there was any part of him “at least thinking about what one could look like,” he answered:
I don’t blame Aaron Korsh for not wanting to tackle an entire Suits season by himself. Even if it wasn’t anywhere near as long as the 16-episodes seasons the show regularly churned out on USA following Season 1’s initial 12 episodes, he’d still need other writers by his side to craft a compelling story, whether it’s showing what Harvey Specter, Mike Ross, Rachel Zane and Donna Paulsen are up to in Seattle, or checking back in New York to see how the law firm of Litt Wheeler Williams Bennett is doing. Taking on such a massive endeavor by himself would be too much.
Aaron Korsh Is ‘Satisfied’ With How Suits Ended
Besides the daunting prospect of tackling a new Suits season solo, Korsh is also content with how the show ended, noting that he and his team were given ample notice from USA Network to wrap things up, as opposed to needing to rush through that final stretch. As he explained:
So it’s not like Aaron Korsh is 100% against the idea of Suits being revived in some way if he can get most, if not all of the original cast back together. But as things stand now, he doesn’t have any regrets with how the final season turned out, let alone the show in its entirety. I imagine he’d feel differently is Suits has been suddenly cancelled and been forced to end with some kind of cliffhanger.
Aaron Korsh Shares The Suits Spinoff He’d Like To Tackle
However, Korsh did reiterate that he’s interested in revisiting the Suits universe in another way. If the opportunity to ever do a prequel show centered on Robert Zane, who was a major recurring character from Suits Season 2 onwards, he would jump on that immediately. In his words:
Along with being the father of Meghan Markle’s Rachel, Robert Zane also spent a significant portion of Suits’ run as a name partner at Rand, Kaldore and Zane, one of New York’s best law firms. As such, Robert was oftentimes at odds with the show’s main characters, but as the show continued, he started aiding them in various ways. It eventually got to the point where he jumped ship and formed Zane Specter Litt, but events during Season 8 resulted in him being disbarred and forfeiting his license to practice law. So there’s really no way to do a sequel show starring Wendell Pierce’s Robert barring some miraculous overturn, but Aaron Korsh is game to show what the character was up to in his younger years. Such a prequel would also surely let us see what Rachel was like as a child while her dad was making a name for himself.
If that prequel ever gets greenlit, we’ll let you know. Until then, as Suits continues to crush on Netflix, read about how some of the writers aren’t entirely happy with its success on the streaming service, or what Gabriel Macht said about the ongoing actors strike in the midst of this viral fame. You’re also welcome to look through our 2023 TV schedule to see which shows are currently airing or will premiere soon.
