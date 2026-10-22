Swifties Are Known For Wild Theories, But I’m Really Buying Into This Latest One About Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has owned all her music for well over a year now. That means it’s been well over a year since she revealed she had re-recorded her self-titled album, and that it could still have its moment to “re-emerge.” Well, it hasn’t done that yet, and Swifties are getting antsy and theorizing about when we might get Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version). That’s nothing out of the ordinary; the pop star’s fans clown like this all the time. However, one theory and an edited post from Taylor Nation have me buying into the idea that we could get Debut soon.

OK, it’s time to lock in because we’re about to talk about a lot of dates and colors, thanks to catherinemckenzieauthor’s post on Threads . It featured screenshots from Spotify where solid colors served as the background on Swift’s songs, “I Knew It, I Knew You” and “Blank Space," as she explained:

Swifties, I think I figured out when DEBUT TV is getting announced, and it has been staring at us in the face the whole time. Remember when she changed the Spotify canvases to GREEN, RED, and PURPLE on 2 versions of ‘I Knew It I Knew You’ and on ‘Blank Space’?

She went on to say that these colors correspond with albums (green for Debut, red for Red and purple for Speak Now). The fact that they overlaid her Toy Story 5 song and a 1989 track implied that the re-release of Taylor Swift could be announced on October 26th. Now, how did she land on that date? Well, here’s the breakdown:

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RED was released on October 22. Debut on October 24. Speak Now on October 25. 1989 on October 27. This leaves 2 blank spaces: October 23 & October 26th. Because on October 26th, Taylor is getting inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. She'll be there. What a perfect place to announce that her re-record of Debut is coming in December.

Well, all these dates are correct, and the two dates within this range that don’t have a release date on them are the 23rd and 26th. They’re the “Blank Spaces,” and with “I Knew It, I Knew You” being a country song, it makes me think the announcement of new country music could fill said spaces.

Notably, Swift will be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame on October 26, per Billboard . That’d be a pretty cool place to announce the new version of her first album, and it’d be full circle considering her country roots. Plus, the “Style” singer has announced her albums at award shows before…so it’s not like this is unprecedented.

Also, the Easter eggs that this could happen don’t seem to end there, as the fan continued:

Blank Space and ININY are also 2 of the songs she played the other night at the Oscars Museum. In her post on Instagram referencing that performance, she mentioned it was a great night at the museum ... A Night at the Museum was released in 2006, like Debut. Announce on October 26th, available for pre-order at 8AM on October 27th.

Listen, Swift used random words during the Emmys to hint at the “Patient Zero” music video. I wouldn’t be shocked if her writing “night at the museum” in her IG post about the Academy Museum Gala (where she performed "I Knew It, I Knew You," "Love Story," "Blank Space" and "The Fate of Ophelia") was a reference to the fact that the movie of the same name and her first album came out in 2006. So, it's all coming together to paint a Taylor Swift-coded picture.

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Taylor Nation Also Uploaded (And Edited) A Debut-Coded Post

Now, to add more clownery to this theory about Debut, Taylor Nation posted about Swift’s Academy Museum Gala performance on October 21, writing:

Taylor before her debut performance of The Fate of Ophelia ❤️‍🔥 @TheAcademy

Well, the use of the word “debut” is suspicious. While yes, it is a fact that she performed “Fate of Ophelia” for the first time at this event, choosing the word “debut” to describe it will get Swifties spiraling about her first album . However, three minutes after that post went up, it was edited to say:

Taylor before her first performance of The Fate of Ophelia ❤️‍🔥 @TheAcademy

Hmmmmm…well, this certainly has me thinking they realized what they did and were rushing to fix it. While it could very well mean nothing, it does make me wonder if they’re aware that fans are theorizing about Debut.