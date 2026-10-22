Swifties Are Known For Wild Theories, But I’m Really Buying Into This Latest One About Taylor Swift
Will we ever get Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)?
Taylor Swift has owned all her music for well over a year now. That means it’s been well over a year since she revealed she had re-recorded her self-titled album, and that it could still have its moment to “re-emerge.” Well, it hasn’t done that yet, and Swifties are getting antsy and theorizing about when we might get Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version). That’s nothing out of the ordinary; the pop star’s fans clown like this all the time. However, one theory and an edited post from Taylor Nation have me buying into the idea that we could get Debut soon.
Let’s Talk About Spotify Colors And Release Dates
OK, it’s time to lock in because we’re about to talk about a lot of dates and colors, thanks to catherinemckenzieauthor’s post on Threads. It featured screenshots from Spotify where solid colors served as the background on Swift’s songs, “I Knew It, I Knew You” and “Blank Space," as she explained:
She went on to say that these colors correspond with albums (green for Debut, red for Red and purple for Speak Now). The fact that they overlaid her Toy Story 5 song and a 1989 track implied that the re-release of Taylor Swift could be announced on October 26th. Now, how did she land on that date? Well, here’s the breakdown:
Well, all these dates are correct, and the two dates within this range that don’t have a release date on them are the 23rd and 26th. They’re the “Blank Spaces,” and with “I Knew It, I Knew You” being a country song, it makes me think the announcement of new country music could fill said spaces.
Notably, Swift will be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame on October 26, per Billboard. That’d be a pretty cool place to announce the new version of her first album, and it’d be full circle considering her country roots. Plus, the “Style” singer has announced her albums at award shows before…so it’s not like this is unprecedented.
Also, the Easter eggs that this could happen don’t seem to end there, as the fan continued:
Listen, Swift used random words during the Emmys to hint at the “Patient Zero” music video. I wouldn’t be shocked if her writing “night at the museum” in her IG post about the Academy Museum Gala (where she performed "I Knew It, I Knew You," "Love Story," "Blank Space" and "The Fate of Ophelia") was a reference to the fact that the movie of the same name and her first album came out in 2006. So, it's all coming together to paint a Taylor Swift-coded picture.
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Taylor Nation Also Uploaded (And Edited) A Debut-Coded Post
Now, to add more clownery to this theory about Debut, Taylor Nation posted about Swift’s Academy Museum Gala performance on October 21, writing:
Well, the use of the word “debut” is suspicious. While yes, it is a fact that she performed “Fate of Ophelia” for the first time at this event, choosing the word “debut” to describe it will get Swifties spiraling about her first album. However, three minutes after that post went up, it was edited to say:
Hmmmmm…well, this certainly has me thinking they realized what they did and were rushing to fix it. While it could very well mean nothing, it does make me wonder if they’re aware that fans are theorizing about Debut.
So, will all this amount to anything? Or will we have to keep clowning as we do with Reputation? The answer is unclear. However, maybe we’ll know a bit more on October 26.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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