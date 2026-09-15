The Random Words Taylor Swift Said During The Emmys Are Easter Eggs, And Swifties Have Theories
The Swifties are on the case.
Did you catch that Taylor Swift cameo during the 2026 Emmys on Monday night? In the middle of all the Emmy winners being named, there was a Law & Order: SVU-themed sketch involving the night’s host, Mariska Hargitay, Taylor Swift and her cat Olivia Benson. It included Swift mouthing off some very random words right into the camera, too, which left Swifties spiraling. So, obviously we need to talk about it.
What The Emmys Producers Said About Taylor Swift’s Easter Eggs
If you missed the sketch itself, you can watch it below. It was a fun way for Swift to be part of the evening, seeing as she couldn’t make it because she was supporting Travis Kelce (and chatting it up with Tom Cruise) at the Kansas City Chiefs game.
As you can see, along with the murder boards of Easter Eggs, Swift also turns to the camera during the sketch to say, “Saccharide, Ares, from the vineyard, north or south.” What the heck does that mean? Well, it seems to be an Easter Egg.
Per Deadline, bringing Swift to the Emmys was brought up during the show’s first meeting. Mariska Hargitay is a longtime friend of Swift and was one of the distinguished guests at her recent wedding. Apparently, they brought a few ideas to Swift, and the above sketch is what she wanted to do, as Emmy producer Jesse Collins shared:
Taylor Swift has been known to give fans some Easter Eggs to chew on during award show appearances, and this sketch allowed her to do so in a new, fun way. As another Emmys producer, Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, added:
And, they already have their corkboard out. Obviously.
The Swiftie Theories About What Those Words Mean
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So, what do Taylor Swift fans think about "Saccharide, Ares, from the vineyard, north or south"? There’s already a lot of ideas running around the internet. Here’s one:
This is interesting. “Ares” could mean a lot of things, but this Swiftie thinks it's pointing to Astrology. Aries season starts on March 20, and they think that she’s specifically teasing the long-awaited release of Reputation and Taylor Swift’s “From The Vault” versions. This person mostly agrees with the previous theory:
The Swiftie also noted that “Sugar” could be the name of a vault track, while another fan commented that Aries is the first of 12 zodiac signs, and her debut album is the first of 12 total studio albums she’s released. Here’s another theory that adds one more layer to the popular decoding of her Easter Eggs:
Wow, a double album release would be a big deal! We have to wonder if Swift will release any more Taylor’s Versions, though, after earning back the rights to her music. Maybe she’ll just release the vault tracks from Reputation and her debut album? This theory points to a much closer date, should it be true:
Taylor Swift does like the number 13, and the time on the clock in the sketch is definitely an interesting extra detail. October 13th is also a Tuesday, which is a much more plausible release day than the previous thought about March 20, which is a Saturday. I guess we might as well mark our calendars, put our clown noses on, and wait and see!
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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