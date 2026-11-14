Taylor Swift Is Performing At The CMA Awards, And I Have 2 Wild Theories About What Might Happen During It

Taylor Swift is doing something monumental: She’s going to perform at the CMAs for the first time in 13 years on November 18. Seriously, she’s actually going to sing at an award show airing on the 2026 TV schedule . So, obviously this got me thinking about other things that could happen during this appearance, and I have two wild theories.

Now, my logical brain sees this appearance as an opportunity for Taylor Swift’s Oscar campaign to continue. “I Knew It, I Knew You” is a country song featured in Toy Story 5 , and it's nominated for Single of the Year at the CMAs. Also, Toy Story 5 is a movie you can now stream with a Disney+ subscription , the CMA Awards will air on ABC and Disney+, oh, and the Oscars will air on ABC in March. So, this feels kind of kismet.

However, you better believe my clowning Swiftie brain has some wilder theories about what could happen. And considering the unexpected things Taylor Swift has done at award shows in the past (like announcing Midnights at the VMAs and The Tortured Poets Department at the Grammys), I wouldn’t rule these far-fetched ideas out.

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Taylor Swift Could Announce Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version)

Now, there have been numerous (and wrong) theories about when Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version) might be announced. So, take this with a grain of salt. However, I feel like it’d be fitting for the "Our Song" singer to announce the re-recording of her debut album at the Country Music Association Awards.

Think about it: she got her start in country music, she hasn’t performed at the CMAs in 13 years (which is her favorite number), and her first album is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. If she was going to finally give us Taylor’s Version of Debut – which she said would happen eventually after she got her music back – now feels like the time to do it.

What If Taylor Swift Announces TS13?

Then there’s the idea of Taylor Swift’ 13th album. It feels like it's been looming over us, and there are theories that she might go country for this monumental project. So, announcing it at the CMAs would be appropriate.

Then, there’s the numerology of it all. Famously, the “You Need To Calm Down” singer loves her numbers, so, as @stillgotscars posted on X :

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Of course, Taylor ‘I love numerology’ Swift waited until Friday the 13th to announce that she will be performing at the CMAs because it just so happens to have been 13 years since her last performance at the ceremony in 2013. Of course she did.

I just feel like all those 13s are trying to tell us something, and maybe it’s TS13.

Overall, I really think anything could happen at the CMAs. It’s been a very, very long time since Taylor Swift performed there (or at any award show, for that matter), so I feel like she has something big up her sleeve. Plus, with her history of surprising fans, we really should expect the unexpected here.

With that said, to see if any of this actually happens, you can see Taylor Swift perform at the CMA Awards on November 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.