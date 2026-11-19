For all intents and purposes, Taylor Swift’s performance during the CMA Awards telecast on the 2026 TV schedule honored her song in Toy Story 5 . Seemingly, another great step in her Oscar campaign, the actress sang “I Knew It, I Knew You” and mashed it up with “Our Song.” That mashup made me think for a bit that an announcement for Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version) might happen as well…but it didn’t. However, just because an announcement wasn’t made doesn’t mean Swifties weren’t spiraling over this performance, especially after clocking a vital detail.

As per usual, Taylor Swift’s performance was very meaningful and packed with surprises. From Jessie’s tree in Toy Story 5 being the background of her stage to the ensemble of A-list country superstars she assembled for the backstage portion, there was a lot to take in. However, I want to focus on the first thing we saw during the number, when the pop star was standing in her dressing room. Take a look:

(Image credit: ABC)

In the image above, you can see a rack of dresses behind Taylor Swift on her left; there’s a Jessie doll on her couch, and then there are a few gowns to her right. The dress at the front of the rack is the one the singer wore to the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2006. Meanwhile, the yellow gown on the couch seems to be the dress she wore to the 41st CMA Awards in 2007, and the green one next to it appears to be what she rocked at the CMT Music Awards the same year. Then, there’s the blue dress falling off the couch, which I’d guess is her gown from the “Our Song” music video.

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Alright, folks, that’s a whole lot of Debut Easter eggs in one frame, and it pairs suspiciously well with the fact that Swift did mash up “I Knew It, I Knew You” with “Our Song.”

Of course, Taylor Swift is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, so this could all be an homage to that. However, Swifties, obviously, are freaking out and think there might be more to it, as they were reacting with comments like:

So unwell seeing these debut dresses because this is what a real Taylor Swift easter egg looks like - @ally_sheehan

An original debut era dress on the rack, a little Jessie doll in between her Our Song blue gown and her CMA dress on the couch, the green teardrops dress sprawled out on the ground………….i love this woman’s mind - @enchantedjess13

So!!! let’s take a look at the outfits in the dressing room shall we??🕵️‍♀️💚 - @outofstyle13

All of Taylor’s dresses from the Debut era…………….🧍🏾‍♀️but she also still has on Showgirl orangee……..!!!!!!!!!! I’m so seated, ohmgeee! - @rephutayytion

HAVE WE DISSECTED THE DRESSING ROOM SHE WAS IN YET?!?! CMA AWARDS DRESS???? OUR SONG DRESS??? THE 2006 ACM AWARDS DRESS????? - @bigrepukaytion

Yeah, it’s really hard not to read into all those dresses, and of course, that’s what fans are doing. Between Swift’s reputation for Easter eggs that allude to what’s next and her tendency to surprise fans with announcements, this certainly feels like it's leading up to something.

Obviously, it could just be part of her Oscar campaign for her Toy Story 5 song and an innocent homage to her first album, which turned 20 this year. Plus, we’ve clowned many times before about Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version) and been wrong. However, I’m familiar with this Mastermind’s games, and these dresses really make me (and the Swifties) think she’s up to something.