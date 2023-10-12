Taylor Swift Has Fans Freaking Out About Reputation (Taylor's Version) By Dropping Not-So-Subtle Hints Just Ahead Of The Eras Tour Movie Premiere

While the weekend of Friday, October 13 would normally reserved for spooky season heavy-hitters at movie theaters, this year it will be bursting with Swifties going out to see the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film in its opening days. Following projections that the singer is set to break more records with a massive opening at the box office on the way, the artist is freaking out her fans about the upcoming Reputation (Taylor’s Version) re-release while she was on her way to the movie’s splashy Los Angeles premiere.

After word came Wednesday morning that Taylor Swift is shutting down The Grove mall in Los Angeles to premiere Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, the singer took to Instagram to share her premiere fit and get fans talking about her next album release. Check it out:

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) A photo posted by on

As Swift wrote on the social media post, her concert film will now open on Thursday, October 12 rather than Friday the 13th, and more showings of the movie are now being added throughout opening weekend due to the insane demand for the theatrical release. While making this announcement, Taylor Swift made some obvious references to her album Reputation by saying “Look what you genuinely made me do” in connection to the song “Look What You Made Me Do”, along with signing off as “Getting in the car now…”, which is also reminiscent of another track off the same album: “Getaway Car.”

For some time, Taylor Swift has been teasing the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) , and it is widely believed to be the next album the artist will put out after 1989 (Taylor’s Version) comes out on October 27. But with Swift dropping Reputation hints literally as she headed to attend the premiere of her Eras Tour movie, fans are losing their marbles over another impending announcement.

BESTIE YOU DID NOT JUST SAY LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO REP TV COMING SOON pic.twitter.com/fUZZbjhHVJOctober 11, 2023 See more

Following the post, tons of fans took to Twitter with posts such as the above to share their unbridled reactions to her most recent announcement, and there’s suddenly anticipation in the air that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) could be coming soon. Many fans were even so bold to imagine that Swift may be announcing her next album release at the premiere, like so:

and when the movie theater goes dark, the screen turns black, and a snake slithers onto the screen with “reputation taylor’s version out at midnight” THEN WHATOctober 12, 2023 See more

While I tend to be skeptical of rumors like these, I was completely prove wrong that Swifties’ predictions are off the wall when Swift announced 1989 (Taylor’s Version) back in August, just one month after the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). In my opinion, anything can happen. It’s Taylor Swift’s world and we’re just living in it, so hey, if she wants to announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version) tonight during the premiere, she’ll announce it!

istg if Taylor Swift announces reputation tv tonight i will actually fall to the floor and my soul will separate from my body and i will pass away instantaneously pic.twitter.com/GeFfQlDpqaOctober 12, 2023 See more