Swifties Can't Stop Reacting To Taylor's 'Encore' Happening On The Same Day As Endgame's 'Encore'
This isn't the first time this has happened.
Taylor Swift riled up fans when she announced on Wednesday she’s releasing a deluxe version of her last album called The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore. You know what’s funny? It’s coming out this Friday, the same day that Avengers: Endgame Encore is on the 2026 movie schedule. As you can imagine, the Swifties have a lot of thoughts.
Swift came out of her post-”wedding of the century” bubble during the Emmys last week, when she spewed out some fresh Easter Eggs for fans to solve during a Law & Order: SVU-themed sketch. There were a lot of theories out there, but now we know the answer was “Encore,” fans can’t stop talking about the Endgame connections. Here’s one fun reaction:
Swift even has a song called “Endgame” on her album Reputation. There’s also something else that Swifties are rattling off about. The singer actually released the lead single for her album Lover, “ME!” on the same day Avengers: Endgame came out back in 2019. And famously, the hate the song received inspired one fan to spoil the movie on Twitter. As another fan shared:
While I’d like to think this is a coincidence, I can never know for sure anymore. Taylor Swift is a self-proclaimed “Mastermind," and she’s definitely proved herself over the years with the ways in which she has released music and hinted at what’s to come. Either way, this connection is too fun, and I love all the internet reactions it is already inspiring. Like this one:
Swift is set to release a deluxe version of The Life of a Showgirl, which came out about a year ago. It has four new songs, and funny enough Avengers: Endgame Encore reportedly has four new scenes. The tracks on The Life of Showgirl: The Encore are called “Patient Zero,” “Cleveland!”, “Pink Clouding” and “Babylon”. They certainly don’t sound MCU related.
As the fan above shared, both Taylor Swift and Marvel Studios’ “Encore” kind of come from the same idea. They are bringing back something fans already love, and giving fans something a little extra. Though, of course this is getting fans hopeful for Swift joining the MCU.
For years now, it’s been rumored that Swift could portray the Marvel Comics character of Dazzler, who is a mutant pop star. Between the Encore of it all, and X-Men officially being on the upcoming Marvel movie schedule, these rumors are sure to be revived among Swifties, of course. Whether it’s a coincidence or not, this weekend is shaping up to be an event-filled one for lovers of the MCU and Taylor Swift.
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Enjoy both encores!
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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