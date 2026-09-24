Swifties Can't Stop Reacting To Taylor's 'Encore' Happening On The Same Day As Endgame's 'Encore'

Taylor Swift riled up fans when she announced on Wednesday she’s releasing a deluxe version of her last album called The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore. You know what’s funny? It’s coming out this Friday, the same day that Avengers: Endgame Encore is on the 2026 movie schedule. As you can imagine, the Swifties have a lot of thoughts.

Swift came out of her post-”wedding of the century” bubble during the Emmys last week, when she spewed out some fresh Easter Eggs for fans to solve during a Law & Order: SVU-themed sketch. There were a lot of theories out there, but now we know the answer was “Encore,” fans can’t stop talking about the Endgame connections. Here’s one fun reaction:

Taylor Swift will return in Avengers: Doomsday https://t.co/sFQxdBmD9cSeptember 23, 2026

Swift even has a song called “Endgame” on her album Reputation. There’s also something else that Swifties are rattling off about. The singer actually released the lead single for her album Lover, “ME!” on the same day Avengers: Endgame came out back in 2019. And famously, the hate the song received inspired one fan to spoil the movie on Twitter. As another fan shared:

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If I had a nickel for every time Taylor Swift released music on the same day Avengers Endgame comes out in theaters, I’d have 2 nickels. Which isn’t a lot but it’s weird that it happened twice. pic.twitter.com/akLBmsn7J2September 23, 2026

While I’d like to think this is a coincidence, I can never know for sure anymore. Taylor Swift is a self-proclaimed “Mastermind," and she’s definitely proved herself over the years with the ways in which she has released music and hinted at what’s to come. Either way, this connection is too fun, and I love all the internet reactions it is already inspiring. Like this one:

Oh Taylor Swift is about to end thanos Again https://t.co/ME0DestlLT pic.twitter.com/zsHMWsnGFLSeptember 23, 2026

Swift is set to release a deluxe version of The Life of a Showgirl, which came out about a year ago. It has four new songs, and funny enough Avengers: Endgame Encore reportedly has four new scenes. The tracks on The Life of Showgirl: The Encore are called “Patient Zero,” “Cleveland!”, “Pink Clouding” and “Babylon”. They certainly don’t sound MCU related.

The internet trying to turn September 25 into a double-feature event is hilarious when you look at the title cardsMarvel: Avengers: Endgame ENCORETaylor Swift: The Life of a Showgirl: THE ENCORE Two multi-billion dollar franchises using the exact same word on the exact same…September 23, 2026

As the fan above shared, both Taylor Swift and Marvel Studios’ “Encore” kind of come from the same idea. They are bringing back something fans already love, and giving fans something a little extra. Though, of course this is getting fans hopeful for Swift joining the MCU.

the concept of taylor swift and avengers endgame coinciding TWICE... oh taylor x mcu will happen soon TRUST. pic.twitter.com/STrXZUwE0cSeptember 23, 2026

For years now, it’s been rumored that Swift could portray the Marvel Comics character of Dazzler, who is a mutant pop star. Between the Encore of it all, and X-Men officially being on the upcoming Marvel movie schedule, these rumors are sure to be revived among Swifties, of course. Whether it’s a coincidence or not, this weekend is shaping up to be an event-filled one for lovers of the MCU and Taylor Swift.

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Enjoy both encores!