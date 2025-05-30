Taylor Swift Now Owns All Her Music, So What's Happening With Reputation (Taylor's Version)? The Pop Star Explained

In an unbelievable turn of events, Taylor Swift now owns all her music, that's right, all of it. Everything from Taylor Swift through Reputation, the original versions, is her's alongside everything from Lover on. However, while this is incredible news, it does pose a question: What will happen with the long-awaited Reputation (Taylor's Version) and Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)? Well, the pop star addressed that.

Taylor Swift Now Owns All Her Music

In a celebratory letter on her website , Taylor Swift wrote a long statement about what it means for her to own everything she's made, noting that:

All of the music I’ve ever made…now…belongs…to me. And all my music videos. All the concert films. The album art and photography. The unreleased songs. The memories. The magic. The madness. Every single era. My entire life’s work.

This means she owns everything, including the original recordings of her first six albums, Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989 and Reputation, as her Instagram post showed. So far, she’s released (Taylor’s Version) of Fearless, Speak Now, Red, and 1989. That leaves her first and sixth albums as the only two unreleased re-recorded projects.

Overall, this is an absolutely phenomenal piece of news, considering how Swift has been an advocate for artists owning their work and the situation involving her masters being sold , which led to the re-records. As she said, defining this as her “greatest dream come true” is a “pretty reserved” way to describe it.

So, What Will Happen To Reputation (Taylor's Version)?

Admittedly, though, after I got over the shock and awe of the fact that she owns her music, my next thought was: What about Rep?

I’ve been clowning for this album for the entirety of the Eras Tour (yeah, I freaked out about the gold bodysuit and clowned to close to the sun during her 100th Eras show ), and am desperate to hear the vault tracks. Thankfully, she addressed how this will impact Reputation (Taylor's Version), which, as I stated, has been a topic of conversation and speculation among Swifties for years now, explaining:

I know, I know. What about Rep TV? Full transparency, I haven't even re-recorded a quarter of it. The Reputation album was so specific to that time in my life, and I kept hitting a stopping point when I tried to remake it. All that defiance, that longing to be understood while feeling purposely misunderstood. That desperate hope, that shame-born snarl and mischief. To be perfectly honest, it's the one album in those first 6 that I thought couldn't be improved upon by redoing it. Not the music, or photos or videos. So I kept putting it off.

Well, there you have it, Rep TV was not right around the corner. However, now you can listen to the original Reputation in celebration and without guilt.

That won't stop Swift from potentially releasing the vault tracks along with the re-recording of her debut album, though, as she wrote:

There will be a time (if you're into the idea) for the unreleased vault tracks from that album to hatch. I've already completely re-recorded my entire debut album, and I really love how it sounds now. Those 2 albums can still have their moments to re-emerge when the time is right, if that would be something you guys would be excited about. But if it happens, it won't be from a place of sadness and longing for what I wish I could have. It will just be a celebration now.

So, I’m glad to know there’s a partial plan in place, and Swift will release the songs if there’s demand for them…and I’m sure there will be. I mean, have you met the Swifties and seen their hunger for her sixth album’s re-recording?