Taylor Swift Now Owns All Her Music, So What's Happening With Reputation (Taylor's Version)? The Pop Star Explained
Will we ever be "...Ready For It?"
In an unbelievable turn of events, Taylor Swift now owns all her music, that's right, all of it. Everything from Taylor Swift through Reputation, the original versions, is her's alongside everything from Lover on. However, while this is incredible news, it does pose a question: What will happen with the long-awaited Reputation (Taylor's Version) and Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)? Well, the pop star addressed that.
Taylor Swift Now Owns All Her Music
In a celebratory letter on her website, Taylor Swift wrote a long statement about what it means for her to own everything she's made, noting that:
This means she owns everything, including the original recordings of her first six albums, Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989 and Reputation, as her Instagram post showed. So far, she’s released (Taylor’s Version) of Fearless, Speak Now, Red, and 1989. That leaves her first and sixth albums as the only two unreleased re-recorded projects.
Overall, this is an absolutely phenomenal piece of news, considering how Swift has been an advocate for artists owning their work and the situation involving her masters being sold, which led to the re-records. As she said, defining this as her “greatest dream come true” is a “pretty reserved” way to describe it.
So, What Will Happen To Reputation (Taylor's Version)?
Admittedly, though, after I got over the shock and awe of the fact that she owns her music, my next thought was: What about Rep?
I’ve been clowning for this album for the entirety of the Eras Tour (yeah, I freaked out about the gold bodysuit and clowned to close to the sun during her 100th Eras show), and am desperate to hear the vault tracks. Thankfully, she addressed how this will impact Reputation (Taylor's Version), which, as I stated, has been a topic of conversation and speculation among Swifties for years now, explaining:
Well, there you have it, Rep TV was not right around the corner. However, now you can listen to the original Reputation in celebration and without guilt.
That won't stop Swift from potentially releasing the vault tracks along with the re-recording of her debut album, though, as she wrote:
So, I’m glad to know there’s a partial plan in place, and Swift will release the songs if there’s demand for them…and I’m sure there will be. I mean, have you met the Swifties and seen their hunger for her sixth album’s re-recording?
In summation, it seems like maybe someday we’ll get at least the vault for Rep (Taylor's Version) among Swift’s upcoming work, and if/when we do, it will be a full-on celebration! Therefore, let's party it up, Swifties! Taylor Swift owns all of her music (all of it), and the re-recording project hasn't been left behind.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
