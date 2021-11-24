Tati Gabrielle: What To Watch If You Like The You Season 3 Actress

You Season 3 brought along a ton of crazy kills, new love interests and shocking moments , but as You does every season, Joe found his gaze fixed on someone else. No, I’m not talking about Natalie - I’m talking about Marienne, the single-mother who worked as a librarian at the library Joe would frequently visit - and later work at.

Playing Marienne is the up-and-coming actress, Tati Gabrielle. While her name may not sound super familiar yet, I'm certain we'll be hearing much more of her in the upcoming years. Besides her big role in You on Netflix , Gabrielle is going to be starring in the new Uncharted movie , as well as playing a part in the upcoming Jigsaw series. Even so, if you like the actress and want to see what else she’s been a part of, be sure to check out these projects that you can stream now.

And obviously, a big ol' spoiler warning for fans of You who haven't seen Season 3 yet.

The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina (Netflix)

First up on our list, we have The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. A darker take on the classic, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Sabrina is turning sixteen and has to choose between living in the mortal world versus continuing her studies to become a witch. However, when her personal ties to the mortal world causes her to start drama within her family, she starts to uncover some dark secrets about witchcraft - and how she can find a way to live both her lives.

Arguably, this is probably one of Tati Gabrielle’s most known roles so far. Her role of Prudence, the mean girl of the first season and then later on a decent person/badass witch, is spot on and I can’t imagine another person playing her. She captures that mean spirit so perfectly alongside her other witch sisters, going from properly torturing Sabrina in the first season to learning of her power and her importance later on, starting to actually understand her. Tati Gabrielle is amazing in her role and I always find my eyes drawn to her on screen. The entire Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cast is wonderful, but she was truly a star.

Stream The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix.

Freakish (Season 2) (Hulu)

Next up, we have Freakish. This Hulu original series , featuring several high-profile social media stars, focuses on a group of high school students who are suddenly trapped inside of their school when a chemical explosion turns everyone they know and even strangers into freaks, mutated and looking for flesh.

Tati Gabrielle played Birdie for four episodes of the series, one of the many students that has to face off against these mutated freaks. I’ve always been one for some of the best horror movies and even some awesome zombie TV shows like The Walking Dead , and Freakish does well to an extent regarding that. Its stars are big names from social media, like Liza Koshy, some who have limited acting experience, but I’ve always enjoyed their quirky moments and gruesome deaths within the series. I’d say give it a shot if you’re into shows that have anything to do with horror.

Stream Freakish on Hulu.

The Owl House (Disney+)

Moving on, we have The Owl House, a fantasy TV series from the Disney Channel. This animated show, featuring the voice of Tati Gabrielle as Willow Park, follows a teenage girl named Luz, who discovers a portal to another world where humans are not liked. Now, it’s up to her, with the help of her friends, to see what they can do to help.

The Owl House is a fantastic animated series. It’s probably one of the best Disney Channel shows you could watch on Disney+ (though not everyone is a fan). Not only is Tati Gabrielle great as Willow, but the rest of the cast is amazing as well, creating storylines filled with lore and wonder. What makes The Owl House even better is that it’s the first Disney Channel show to feature a same-sex couple in the leading roles, further pushing better representation for all who watch.

Stream The Owl House on Disney+.

The Emoji Movie (Amazon Rental)

Oh, The Emoji Movie. In this film, those little emojis that we constantly use on our phones come to life, following the story of one of the emoji’s who wants to live a better life rather than spend the rest of his days in a teenager’s smartphone as the ‘meh’ emoji that his parents are.

The movie isn't the absolute best film, but for fans of Tati Gabrielle, I think The Emoji Movie is great to watch for her character, Addie. I always personally enjoyed the human moments more than the emoji's moments in the movie, and Addie's and Alex's (the main human character) interactions are some of the best in the movie, featuring that cute quirky teenage romance that anyone likes. Tati provides her excellent voiceover skills and creates some sweet moments with Jake T. Austin's Alex.

Rent The Emoji Movie on Amazon.

The 100 (Seasons 4-7) (Netflix)

The CW really makes some awesome shows, and The 100 is one of those that stood above the rest. In this post-apocalyptic series, we follow a group of teenagers who are sent down from space and back to Earth to investigate if it's habitable after a nuclear apocalypse more than one hundred years ago. But when they get down there, not everything is as it seems.

Tati Gabrielle played Gaia from Season 4 until the very end of the show, with her character often involved with many of the serious plots and stories that would push characters forward. However, I would suggest just watching The 100 from the very beginning. The 100 cast and the genuinely good story and interesting concepts make for a super cool show. While I don’t think some of the later seasons are as good as the first, it’s still so much fun.

Stream The 100 on Netflix.

You (Season 3) (Netflix)

You has certainly become a big hit, and Tati Gabrielle was one more great addition to the series. You follows Joe Goldberg, a man who falls in love way too easily and then gets obsessed with said girl, and is willing to do anything in order to be with her - including kill anyone that might be in his way.

You is entertaining and addictive to watch. Tati Gabrielle joining on as Joe’s current love interest, Marienne, fits so well, especially with the potential continuation of their story in the You Season 3 ending . Their scenes together were both amazing and terrifying knowing how how territorial Joe's wife, Love, is about her man. The show, from the first season to now, has been nothing but twists and turns, and somehow, still always paints Joe in a not-so-bad light for being a creep/serial killer. I swear, if he didn’t have that inner monologue, we’d all hate him, right?

Stream You on Netflix.

While she hasn’t been in much yet, Tati Gabrielle is working her way up in Hollywood, and I personally believe it won’t be long before we get to see her pop up in a lot more projects. Only time will tell.