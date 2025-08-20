A Fallout Fan Thinks They've Figured Out Macaulay Culkin's Role In Season 2, And I'd Love For This To Be True

Those eager for Fallout Season 2 have been feasting lately, thanks to the first images from the second season and the question-inducing trailer that followed those photos. Fans have seen a lot of New Vegas in the latest footage and, now, a fan is making an assertion related to that area. Someone believes they've discovered who new cast member Macaulay Culkin is playing, and I'd love nothing more than for this to be true.

Macaulay Culkin has been scooping up acting gigs as of late, and it's great to know that Prime subscription holders will see him in Fallout Season 2, which premieres in December. While fans were stoked to see Culkin potentially play a post-apocalyptic character similar to Home Alone's Kevin McAllister, there may be a chance he's playing part that's far more dastardly.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Is Macaulay Culkin Playing The Leader Of Caesar's Legion?

There's some detective work going down on Reddit, and it's now led to a fan matching up Macaulay Culkin's ear shape to the person serving as Caesar in the notorious New Vegas-based Fallout faction, Caesar's Legion. Said group is briefly teased in the new trailer. Keep in mind, this whole theory is based on ear shape, though I would also say that it also say that based on the photo above, that's Culkin's hair color as well. Of course, hair color can always change, whereas ear shape is less likely to be altered.

It's important to stress that this is all far from confirmed. However, I'm willing to stick my neck out and say I think this Redditor is onto something.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The Role Of "Caesar" Would Mark An Awesome Opportunity For Macaulay Culkin To Play A Big Bad

Before I even knew Macaulay Culkin might be involved, Caesar's Legion was one of the new things I wanted to see in Fallout Season 2. The inaugural season already showed what a harsh place the Wasteland can be, and Caesar's Legion is about the most brutal faction of the bunch.

Just for reference, the group's introduction in the game Fallout: New Vegas occurs when the player stumbles upon the town of Nipton. It's subsequently discovered that the citizens have either been decapitated, crucified or burned alive by the Legion, depending on the tickets they drew in a lottery.

Caesar's Legion is a major player in the story of Fallout, with its power rivaling that of the Brotherhood of Steel and NCR. I think it's safe to say every faction has some malicious intentions in this post-apocalyptic series, but the Legion is arguably the most brutal and nefarious of the bunch.

With that in mind, how cool would it be to see Macaulay Culkin playing a villain capable of ordering that kind of brutality? While the actor has had a couple of roles that have allowed him to play nefarious types, I think it's safe to say he's never portrayed someone as brutal as Caesar could potentially be. (Again, this is assuming he is portraying the Caesar running the show.)

Beyond seeing Caesar's Legion, I'm stoked about seeing flashbacks of Cooper Howard visiting Mr. House, the mysterious figure in control of New Vegas, both before and after the apocalypse. I'm hopeful that this season is even better than this first, which set a high bar.

Fallout Season 2 kicks off on Prime Video on December 17 as part of the 2025 TV schedule. Get ready for violence, mayhem and maybe even a little gambling as Lucy and The Ghoul make their way to New Vegas! Also, keep those fingers crossed that Macaulay Culkin is playing Caesar!