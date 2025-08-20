Dua Lipa Went Viral For Wearing A Sheer White Dress To A Wedding. Why She Says She Did It
This dress lore has layers.
Since landing in the public eye a decade ago, Dua Lipa has proven time and again that she’s a showstopping singer and dresser. As the artist rose to notoriety, so did her outfits, from her sheer Barbie premiere dress to a gorgeous but tricky corseted gown. One of her most viral fashion moments happened in 2022 when she attended a friend’s wedding in a sheer white getup. Now she reveals the reason why she opted for the garment.
As we know, the “Levitating” singer has been no stranger to a nice eye-catching white number on stage, a la her t-shirt dress Glastonbury look and the Radical Optimism tour photo seen at the top of this story. But the bold wedding guest attire caught some flak after the ceremony. However, the singer-actress revealed during Harper Bazaar’s Fashion Flashback segment that the color was an attire requirement made by her friends who were getting married. Everyone followed suit, but she got critiqued more than others (per a clip from X):
Dua Lipa’s choice makes a lot more sense now for those who didn’t know the full story. I can only imagine her confusion of seeing the discourse of the gorgeous gown after celebrating Simon Porte Jacquemus And Marco Maestri’s nuptials. And as mentioned, she’s not one to stray from the basic brights.
Without further ado, here’s the stunning sheer white dress she wore during the Charleval, France wedding on August 27, 2022:
Ten out of 10–I’m sure everyone in white for their big day made for a sight to see on par with beautiful movie weddings. Frankly, if Dua Lipa was in attendance for my big day, I’d want everyone dressing to impress. And this romantic beachy floor-length, capped-sleeved sheer number is a top-tier choice.
It seems that I’m not far from her friends’ feelings, as she says that though revealing, one of them designed the item for her. And she’s not one to deny a groom’s request:
Her dress and their destination wedding really do seem lovely. I can see, initially, from an outsider’s perspective, the pairing doesn’t seem like a match made in heaven. But now that we know better, the whole thing must’ve been a real treat for all involved!
And now that the “Training Season” songstress’s engagement to Callum Turner is official, maybe she’s reflecting on what’s ahead for them? Regardless of when it’s Dua Lipa’s turn to tie the knot, I have a good feeling it’ll go viral like this great white garment. (Hopefully, Kylie Jenner can glean something from this after her highly debated fashion faux pas at Jeff Bezos’ wedding.)
