The 11 Best Sci-Fi Movies Streaming On Peacock

Anyone with a Peacock subscription is familiar with the streamer’s vast library of original shows, beloved films, and all sorts of true crime offerings . What might not be as well known is that you can find several entries from our ranking of the best sci-fi movies on the popular platform.

However, anyone who has navigated Peacock’s massive collection of sci-fi films knows, there are a lot (like A LOT) of movies from the genre’s 100-plus-year history included on the service, which can result in spending way too much time looking for something to watch and less time checking out one of those classics. That said, we’ve put together a quick list of the best sci-fi movies streaming on Peacock.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Arrival (2016)

One of Denis Villeneuve’s best movies and one of the most emotional additions to the sci-fi genre in quite some time, Arrival manages to excel both as a thriller about extraterrestrials visiting Earth and a drama about love, grief, and the enduring human spirit.

Released in 2016, the movie follows two scientists (played by Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner) as they attempt to communicate with the mysterious interstellar visitors and better understand their intentions before the world’s military forces attack.



(Image credit: The Weinstein Company)

Snowpiercer (2013)

Years after an attempt to reverse the effects of global warming backfired and pushed Earth into a new Ice Age, the final remnants of humanity are trapped on a train constantly circumnavigating the frozen planet. But, it isn’t all grand for the inhabitants of the titular train in Bong Joon-ho’s Snowpiercer, as the class divide is only exacerbated by the circumstances.

With outstanding performances by Chris Evans, Song Kang-ho, Ed Harris, and Tilda Swinton, an unforgettable story, and perhaps one of the most unsettling twist endings of all time, this thought-provoking and action-packed thriller never lets off the gas.

(Image credit: Magnet)

Monsters (2010)

Before Gareth Edwards was given bags of cash to make massive sci-fi films like Godzilla, Rogue One, and The Creator, the crafty filmmaker introduced Monsters to the world. Released in 2010, this small-budget sci-fi horror film follows a photojournalist (played by Scoot McNairy) and his boss's daughter (played by Whitney Able) as they try to survive an alien invasion deep in the jungles of Mexico.

Though not as flashy or epic as what would follow for Edwards in the years after the film’s release, Monsters shows what the decorated director was able to do with a shoestring budget, guerilla filmmaking, and a whole lot of improvisation.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Nope (2022)

One of the latest examples of a great black-led sci-fi movie , Jordan Peele’s Nope follows brother and sister OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and Em Haywood (Keke Palmer) as they try to capture footage of a UFO that has been spotted above their California horse ranch and the surrounding communities.

By combining sci-fi elements, homages to classic Steven Spielberg films like Jaws and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and Peele’s customary rich subtext, Nope becomes a unique, mesmerizing, and thought-provoking experience for all who watch.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Back To The Future (1985)

It would be hard to talk about the best sci-fi movies streaming on Peacock and not include Robert Zemeckis’ 1985 classic, Back to the Future. One of the quintessential movies of the ‘80s, this landmark film is one that just gets better with age and never fails to entertain.

Though the rules about time travel are kind of wonky, the undeniable charm of Michael J. Fox’s Marty McFly, his chemistry with Christopher Lloyd’s Doc Brown, and a killer soundtrack make this a movie you have to watch whenever it’s on.

(Image credit: Magnet Releasing)

Europa Report (2013)

Sebastián Cordero’s Europa Report is a film that combined great space travel with the found footage horror genre to create a thrilling and intense viewing experience. Told through recordings captured of and by the crew of the first manned mission to Europa, Jupiter’s smallest moon, this 2013 movie explores what happens when a situation goes from bad to disastrous, as well as what happens when caution is thrown out the window.

One of the more unique and inventive additions to the sci-fi genre in the past decade or so, Europa Report is a short and brisk experience that will hold your attention throughout its 90-minute runtime.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Dreamscape (1984)

Decades before Christopher Nolan made a massive summer blockbuster about breaking into someone’s dreams to plant or steal information, Joseph Rubens did something similar with this story about a man (played by Dennis Quaid) using his psychic abilities to infiltrate people’s minds in Dreamscape.

With its sci-fi and thriller elements, Dreamscape creates a fun and exhilarating experience that explores constructs like good and evil while also presenting some cool visuals along the way.

(Image credit: Bryanston Distributing Company)

Dark Star (1974)

If you’ve ever wanted a movie created by John Carpenter and Alien screenwriter Dan O’Bannon, Dark Star is going to do the trick. This absurd 1974 sci-fi comedy follows a group of astronauts as they complete the task of destroying unstable planets throughout the galaxy so that future civilizations can live in relative peace before making a strange extraterrestial discovery.

It’s campy, it’s cheaply-made, and it’s a rough around the edges, but Dark Star is pure fun and joy from start to finish.

(Image credit: Cowtown Pictures)

Lola (2023)

Andrew Legge’s Lola doesn’t involve aliens or space travel, but this 2022 found footage sci-fi flick does have a clever premise: two sisters (played by Emma Appleton and Stefanie Martini) build a machine that allows them to see into the future through radio and TV broadcasts.

As is the case with most movies about time machines, Lola dives into the inherent risks of knowledge of the future and how using the tech to change history can have major ramifications.

(Image credit: Oscilloscope)

Coherence (2013)

That’s the case with James Ward Byrkit’s Coherence. Though we’ll spare the finer details about where this movie goes, just know that it follows a group of friends whose lives are thrown for a loop after the passing of Miller’s Comet. Strange occurrences, dealings with the multiverse , and so much more happens in this quirky 2013 psychological sci-fi thriller.

(Image credit: Toho)

Pulse (2001)

Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Pulse is a 2001 cult film that combines elements from the paranormal horror and techno-thriller genres to create an unrelenting, and unforgettable experience. After a series of strange events, two groups of people (in separate storylines) discover that evil spirits are trying to invade the human world through the internet, creating some truly terrifying experiences.

Unnerving and attention-grabbing, Pulse will have you on the edge of your seat and afraid to use the internet.

The offering of sci-fi movies streaming on Peacock is changing all the time, so make sure to check back in the future to see what new (or classic) titles are available.