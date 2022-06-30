10 Jordan Peele Movies And TV Shows And Where To Watch Them

When it comes to modern moviemakers, one who's talked about a lot is Jordan Peele. While there have been some amazing directors who are legendary for so many reasons, such as Steven Spielberg or Martin Scorsese, Jordan Peele is slowly working his way up there as one of the best directors in Hollywood right now.

However, Peele has done plenty more than just directing. From acting to writing to producing, it seems Jordan Peele has done it all. With his new film, Nope , releasing on July 22, 2022, I dedicated this list to him to talk about where you can stream some of the best Jordan Peele movies and TV shows, from his sketch show, Key and Peele, to his horror flicks, like Get Out.

Mad TV (Amazon Rental)

If you wanted to see the beginnings of Jordan Peel’s sketch comedy career, look no further than Mad TV. This late-night sketch comedy series, which ran for several seasons until 2016, was based on the humor of Mad Magazine, featuring fake commercials, mock movie trailers, impersonations and so much more.

From 2003-2008, Jordan Peele was a part of the cast of Mad TV, where we got to see the origins of his comedic skills, despite leaving the show on bad terms . Mad TV always competed against Saturday Night Live, but the cast and audience were always more diverse than the older series. Plus, Jordan Peele in Mad TV is a sight to behold, and it’s always fun to think of how far he’s come.

Key and Peele (Hulu)

I can’t have a Jordan Peele list without mentioning this great show. Key and Peele was a sketch comedy series that was created by Jordan Peele and actor Keegan-Michael Key . For years, they created some hysterical sketches and became household names for their comedy.

Key and Peele is iconic for a reason. Their sketches are absolutely hilarious and Key and Peele’s chemistry worked so well. It’s no wonder the show was so successful during its run. I hope one day Keegan-Michael Key appears in one of Peele’s new horror films – I’d love to see these two collaborate again.

The Twilight Zone (Paramount+)

The Twilight Zone is one of those shows that has been revived several times, and Jordan Peele decided to reboot it recently. In his 2019 version of The Twilight Zone, Peele acts as the narrator of the famous sci-fi/horror show, telling strange stories that can only take place in an alternate universe close to our own, called “The Twilight Zone.”

This classic series has some scary and awesome episodes, and Jordan Peele only adds to that with his unique take on it. He covers all the creepy sci-fi topics, from aliens to strange vanishings and everything else. If you’ve never seen the show, give it a watch. You won’t regret it.

Toy Story 4 (Disney+)

You just have to love those Pixar films , and Toy Story 4 is a great addition to them. In Toy Story 4, we see the continuation of Andy’s beloved toys, now in Bonnie’s possession, as they're taken on a crazy road trip that results in them meeting old faces, exploring new places, and more.

Jordan Peele plays Bunny in this film, a stuffed bunny at a carnival, and guess what? Keegan-Michael Key reunites with him to play Ducky, a stuffed duckling, at the carnival as well. Not only are their characters hilarious, but you get that same funny energy from the two of them that only Key and Peele could bring. All of the Toy Story films are great, but I especially love the fourth.

The Last O.G. (HBO Max) (Writer)

While Peele does not star in The Last O.G., he did co-create and write for the show. In The Last O.G., led by the wonderful talents of Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish, we follow Tray, who is an ex-con and was just released from prison, and finds that the world he left behind has changed drastically.

The series itself tackles some deep topics, such as the gentrification of urban areas, fatherhood, love and so much more. But, this series is created by Jordan Peele, so while it tells amazing stories with those themes, there’s also some great comedy in it as well. I mean, Tracy Morgan is the lead. It can’t get better than that.

Get Out (Amazon Rental) (Director, Writer, Producer)

The first film that Jordan Peele ever directed was Get Out, and boy did he deliver. Get Out follows the story of Chris and Rose, a young couple who go to meet her parents for the first time. But, when Chris arrives at her family’s cabin, strange things start to happen that make him want to get out.

The film was nominated for several awards for a reason, including a win for Peele at the Academy Awards for Best Screenwriting. The story is full of interesting plot twists, amazing acting, and some really cool deeper subjects that you don’t always get in a scary film. Get Out is a great horror flick with so many cool behind-the-scenes facts , and deserves all the praise that it’s gotten, and Peele, who directed, wrote, and produced the film, did a fantastic job. If you haven’t seen Get Out, do yourself a favor and watch it now.

Us (Amazon Rental) (Director, Writer, Producer)

The second film that Jordan Peele has directed thus far is Us, starring Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke. In Us, the Wilson family decides to go away for a nice vacation at a family cabin. Soon, their break away is interrupted when doppelganger versions of themselves appear and try to murder them.

Peele hit it out of the park again with Us, creating an amazingly brilliant horror film with a great story and amazing themes. Lupita Nyong’o was spectacular as Adelaide Wilson, starring as two different versions of herself, and the rest of the Us cast rocked it as well.

BlacKkKlansman (Amazon Rental) (Producer)

Jordan Peele didn’t direct or write this film, but he did produce BlacKkKlansman. In this Spike Lee-directed film, we follow the true story of the first African-American detective in the Colorado Springs police department, who sets out to infiltrate and expose the local Ku Klux Klan chapter.

The cast of BlackKkKlansman is to die for, with actors like John David Washington, Adam Driver, and more leading the charge with their amazing talents. The story itself is very interesting, too, with plenty of twists and turns, so much so you sometimes forget this is based on a true story.

Keanu (Amazon Rental) (Writer and Producer)

Keanu is a brilliant example of what happens when Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key come together to write and produce. In Keanu, we follow the tale of two cousins who infiltrate a street gang in order to retrieve their stolen kitten, Keanu.

It’s as silly as you would expect it. Buddy action films are always fun, but when it’s these two, I feel like the fun levels go up extremely. You get to see them work together again and show off their great comedic timing, while also enjoying a hysterical film. Plus, you get to see a little kitten throughout Keanu. It’s a win-win situation.

Candyman (2021) (Amazon Prime) (Writer And Producer)

One of the latest additions to Jordan Peele’s repertoire is 2021’s Candyman. A sequel to the 1992 film of the same name, this movie instead follows a painter who wishes to find out the secrets of the legendary “Candyman,” but in doing so, he ends up finding way more than he ever asked for and costing him more than he ever thought it would.

Personally, I actually really liked this sequel way more than the original, and I have a feeling it's because Jordan Peele both wrote the story and produced the film. You can tell how much love was put into it in an effort to make a truly satisfying sequel, and the story is just fantastic. Also, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is truly astounding in the lead role. I could watch him in horror movies over and over again.

Coming Soon: Nope (Director, Writer, Producer)

It’s been three years since the last Jordan Peele-directed film dropped, and now, Nope is coming to theaters in July 2022. This film steps into the science-fiction world, looking at an isolated town where strange events begin to happen.

With Get Out alumnus Daniel Kaluuya, as well as a stellar supporting cast in Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun and more, Nope is already looking to be like a great addition to everything else that Jordan Peele has done, and I for one can’t wait to see what he’s come up with next. If you want to watch the trailer, be sure to check it out below.

Jordan Peele has certainly done so much, and I can assure you that with the release of Nope, and more projects coming later this year such as Wendell & Wild, this isn’t going to be the last time you see some of his awesome projects getting the praise they deserve. Now, if Nope could just come out quicker, that would be great.