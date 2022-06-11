The Boys Season 3: The Most Intense And Bloody Moments From The First Three Episodes

The Boys has finally returned as part of the 2022 TV premiere schedule , dropping three episodes for all fans to enjoy. And boy, did it come back with a vengeance. We all love this show for its dastardly (and sometimes heroic) supes , as well as its crazy moments and intense storylines. As it happens, The Boys Season 3 decided that in order for us to get properly situated back into this world was to give us twice the blood, and three times the gross-ness .

And I am here for it.

I am a pretty desensitized person at this point in my life when it comes to stuff I’ve seen on television, having grown up watching bloody shows like The Walking Dead, or some of the best horror movies out there. However, The Boys effectively caused me to look away several times during the three-episode premiere. And if I have to live through it again, so do you.

While a new episode of Season 3 has arrived, here are seven of the most intense and bloody moments from the first three episodes that we’re still not over.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

The Termite Scene At The Party

If you’ve seen the episode, you know what I’m talking about. And I really don't want to get into details here but my God, that scene had me gagging. And I don’t gag that often for things I see on television anymore. It was the most strange moment I think I’ve experienced in some time from watching a superhero show.

Termite (Brett Geddes), another supe that is being hunted down by Butcher (Karl Urban) and The Boys, is with a lover in a bedroom. And his lover, ah… asks for him to be ‘inside’ him. And, as he is inside a specific part of his body, Termite sneezes. This, in turn, causes him to expand while in his lover’s body and literally explodes him from the inside.

Yikes. But dang - I don’t think I’ve seen this much blood in The Boys since all those head explosions in Season 2.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Homelander Doing…You Know What With Stormfront In The Hospital While She Can’t Even Move

Stormfront (Aya Cash) was a very cool villain for Season 2 of The Boys, and her ending was honestly very well-deserved. But this was hard to watch.

Homelander (Antony Starr) comes to visit her in the hospital and he, ah… does things with her. But due to the extent of her injuries, she is on a hospital bed, barely able to move. While she’s still talking about ruling over everyone and all that Nazi stuff, it’s just so disgusting to see Homelander do that to her while she’s literally lying in a bed doing nothing. It’s also gross to see this strange relationship they still had going on.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

When The Deep Is Forced To Eat Timothy

I have mixed feelings about The Deep in The Boys. While I do like his character and everything he has been through (as well as Chace Crawford, who plays him), he’s certainly done some things that are very hard to forgive - like what he did to Starlight (Erin Moriarty) in Season 1.

He’s also had some very strange scenes as well - like that gill scene in Season 2 . However, I felt very bad for him in this scene when Homelander forces The Deep to eat one of his comrades (and, ah, love interest? Not very sure about that whole tentacle sex scene) so that he can rejoin The Seven.

It’s another moment that makes you hate Homelander (if, for some reason, you didn’t hate him already), and gives The Deep a little more character development. But good lord, I don’t need to watch him swallow a whole sea animal again. That whale scene in Season 2 was enough.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

When Butcher Slices Gunpowder In Half With His Temporary Heat Vision

A big plot point of Season 3 of The Boys is that Stan Edgar (played by the amazing Giancarlo Esposito ), the CEO of Vought, is trying to get the military to use dosages of V24 in order to give soldiers temporary superpowers. Butcher ends up taking a dose of this, and develops superpowers for a time, confronting Gunpowder (Sean Patrick Flannery) about Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles).

However, in the ensuing gunfight that takes place between the two of them, Butcher easily overpowers Gunpowder and uses his newfound powers - laser vision - to slice the man in half, blood spraying everywhere. It was disgusting and great all at the same time and honestly, I want to see more of Butcher having superpowers because the guy is brutal.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

When Homelander Threw That Innocent Girl From The Roof

At Vought, each year on Homelander’s ‘supposed’ birthday in The Boys, they have him have a designated ‘save’ to build morale for publicity, and this year was no different as he was trying to ‘stop’ a girl from jumping. However, as he is going to take her down, a big news story breaks that Stormfront had committed suicide.

This causes Homelander to have a meltdown and completely lose his cool, and at this point, he doesn’t care at all about how the people see him. The girl, who looked terrified to jump at this point off the building, is then forced by Homelander and pushed off, where she falls to her death. You can tell from her face that she was so terrified, but Homelander straight up did not care.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

That Intense Battle Scene In Nicaragua

Soldier Boy is a big topic of discussion for The Boys Season 3, and Butcher finds out that Mallory (Laila Robins) personally knew the superhero back when he was in Nicaragua during the Cold War. We also see that Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell), whose face is finally revealed, was there as well, and he ended up getting critically injured due to him not wearing his mask during a fight when the community government landed an attack on their camp.

It’s also revealed that Soldier Boy was seemingly killed by this new Russian super weapon that they had back then, but his death is so shrouded in mystery that no one really knows for sure. It’s a serious battle scene with several superheroes getting killed, and many soldiers getting shot down, right out the gate.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

When Kimiko Breaks Hughie’s Arm - In The Grossest Way Possible

When Hughie (Jack Quaid) needs a valid reason in The Boys for him to miss work, as he believed that Neuman (Claudia Doumit) would know if he was lying about where he was, he asks Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), a fellow member of The Boys, to break his arm. Kimiko agrees, and while you would think at first we would be spared of that gross sequence, nope. That arm is broken right in front of us, all the way turned into a 90 degree angle.

Ugh, God, I feel disgusted just talking about it. Remind me to never do anything with my arms ever so I never get a break like that. But at least Hughie has a valid reason to miss work now, huh?