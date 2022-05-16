The Boys Season 3 Trailer Shows Off Gnarly Kills And Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy

The superhero genre has been dominating the entertainment industry for years, but a few projects have been able to flip the genre on its head. Amazon's live-action series The Boys has done just, showing the true chaos that would happen if superpowered individuals were out there. And The Boys' Season 3 trailer features plenty of gnarly kills and Jensen Ackles' newcomer Soldier Boy.

The third season of The Boys looks like it's going to continue packing a punch, both physically and narratively. In the trailer seen above, we can see where Vought stands in the wake of Season 2's finale drama. And it looks like Antony Starr's Homelander will be even more unhinged, which is really saying something. Could Soldier Boy be the superhero strong enough to take him down for good? Only time will tell, but clearly there's going to be plenty of blood and guts in the new episodes.

The trailer seen above opens on Homelander himself, who is seemingly on an apology tour after it was revealed that Stormfront had Nazi ties. While repeating the same lines over and over again in the press, other characters weigh in on just how unhinged the superpowered antagonist has become. And yes, milk is involved.

Clearly our heroes are still trying to get Homelander taken care of for good, especially Billy Butcher and Queen Maeve. The latter hero seems to think Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy is strong enough to defeat him. Although The Boys will also seemingly be able to join the fray thanks to new pill that give someone superpowers for a 24-hour period.

(Image credit: Amazon Video)

Indeed, the use of those pills seems to be a main focus on the action of The Boys Season 3. The titular group of antiheroes will seemingly have a debate about the use of them, given their feelings about powers. But it looks like Karl Urban's Billy will stop at nothing to finish his mission.

The Boys is known for its over the top blood and violence, and this trailer for Season 3 is certainly no exception in that regard. The gore begins fairly early on in the trailer, as an unknown person falls from Vought International's skyscraper and promptly explodes into bits. We see someone's throat impaled with a wine bottle, and watch as Soldier Boy brutally kills someone with a shield. Another new hero Crimson Countess is also shown throwing her powers to reduce two men to jelly. And smart money says this is only the tip of the iceberg for Season 3's violence.

Throughout this quick trailer, we can also see brief glimpses of The Boys' upcoming musical episode that's coming with Season 3. Karen Fukuhara's Kimiko is shown seemingly in the midst of a musical number. Because the only thing missing from the show's first two seasons were musical numbers.

The Boys Season 3 will premiere on June 3rd. In the meantime, check out the midseason premiere list to plan your next binge watch.