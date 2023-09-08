The Changeling: What To Know Before You Watch The Lakeith Stanfield's Apple TV+ Series

There is an abundance of fantasy and horror shows available on various streaming platforms these days, including the Apple TV+ original series , The Changeling, which premiered in early September 2023. The series starring LaKeith Stanfield as a husband and father trying to make sense of his wife’s troubling behavior and unexplained disappearance checks a lot of the boxes when it comes to the horror fantasy genre.

But is this show right for you, and will you enjoy it? Well, after watching the first three episodes, which are now available with an Apple TV+ subscription , we’ve put together a quick list of things to know about the new book-to-screen adaptation that should help you out.

The Changeling Follows Apollo Kagwa As He Searches For His Missing Wife After She Performs An Unspeakable Act

Based on Victor LaValle’s 2017 novel of the same name, The Changeling follows Apollo Kagwa (LaKeith Stanfield), a used book dealer who embarks upon a perilous odyssey to find his missing wife after she performed an unspeakable act on their newborn son. This comes about after his wife, Emma Valentine (Clark Backo), went on a spiritual journey to South America where she met a stranger who granted her three wishes, forever changing her life.

There Are Also Flashbacks To Apollo's Upbringing And Past Trauma

In addition to the main story following Apollo, the show also focuses on his early childhood and the trauma he experienced at a very young age. Without giving too much away, these glimpses into his past are dramatic, terrifying, and at times unexplainable, at least at this early junction in the show’s story. These portions of the series also center heavily on Apollo’s mother, Lillian Kagwa (Adina Porter), a strong figure who has a traumatic story of her own that introduces more members of The Changeling cast.

The Show Mixes Fairy Tale, Horror, And Drama Elements

Kelly Marcel’s series adaptation of LaValle’s's novel combines elements found in fairy tales (wishes, quests, even a narrator), horror, and drama to create a unique experience that feels like a Stephen King adaptation mixed with something written by the Brothers Grimm. But be warned, as the show doesn’t shy away from things like depression, specifically postpartum depression and how bringing a child into the world can have a substantial impact on new mothers.

The First Three Episodes Are Now Available, Remaining Chapters Release Weekly

The first three episodes of The Changeling premiered on Friday, September 8th, and all remaining chapters in the show’s eight-episode run will be released weekly until the Season 1 finale on October 13th. If anything, check out the first three chapters, which range from 47 to 52 minutes in length, and then see if you want to proceed.

The Changeling Is Rated TV-MA

This won’t be a show you will want to watch with children or the faint of heart, as The Changeling is rated TV-MA. Though the mature language isn’t all that offensive, it is prevalent throughout the first three episodes. On top of that, the show also has intense horror elements, sexual scenes, and violence as well.

If you are a fan of the horror, fantasy, and thriller genres, especially when they’re brought together for a single show, then you should definitely check out The Changeling, one of the most intriguing shows on the 2023 TV schedule .