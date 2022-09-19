The Crown’s Claire Foy Looks Back On The Honor Of Portraying The Late Queen Elizabeth II

The U.K., as well as many in other parts of the world, are currently mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 96. Since then, a number of people set aside the time to pay tribute to the beloved royal. One such person is Claire Foy of The Crown (streamable with a Netflix subscription ) – the critically acclaimed drama series that centers on the Queen’s reign. Foy is one of several actors to have played the monarch and recently spoke about having had the honor to portray her.

Claire Foy played Elizabeth II on The Crown’s first and second seasons, which chronicled the Queen’s ascension to the throne at a young age as well as her early years in the position. Such a role could be daunting for even the most seasoned performer, but Foy “wore the crown well,” so to speak. When opening up following the Queen’s death, the Emmy winner praised her as a leader. She also, however, shared the “main feeling” she’s had since learning of the monarch’s passing:

I think that she was an incredible monarch. She united people and she was a massive symbol of continuity and dignity and grace. My main feeling is just thinking about her as a mother and a grandmother and a great-grandmother, really, and I'm very honored to have been a teeny tiny, small part of her story.

Tributes like Claire Foy’s comments to BBC have been incredibly sweet to see. Another fond memory was shared by Simon Pegg, who recalled meeting the Queen at a screening of the third Chronicles of Narnia movie. A James Bond writer also recalled Elizabeth II getting involved in a sketch promoting the 2012 London Olympics. These instances are a testament not only to how beloved she was but also to just how much of a fixture she was within pop culture.

One could say that The Crown has only expanded that notion over the past few years. The show has taken a deep dive into Elizabeth II’s life while also shedding light on the people who were in her personal orbit. After Claire Foy’s stint as the Queen ended, Olivia Colman took on the role during Seasons 3 and 4, also winning an Emmy for her work. Colman’s tenure has now come to an end as well, and she’s been replaced in the role with another notable star.

Harry Potter alum Imelda Staunton will play the Queen in Seasons 5 and 6, which are set to be the final two seasons. It goes without saying that Staunton is a titan of stage, TV and cinema, so she’ll likely do the role justice. There’s been a lot of anticipation surrounding Season 5, and surely fans are ready to see what she brings to the show, which is set to return to Netflix in November as part of the 2022 TV schedule .

In the meantime though, many will likely take a page out of Claire Foy’s book and pay tribute to Elizabeth II during this time. It has to be an interesting feeling for Foy to know that she’ll be forever linked to such a widely known person. Based on her comments though, it seems like she’ll always feel pride over having earned the role and admiration for the woman she played.