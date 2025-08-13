The Sweet Advice Winona Ryder Gave Her Young Co-Stars On Stranger Things When They Were Just Starting Out
What a class act.
Every streaming service has some hit shows, and Stranger Things is at the top of that list for those with a Netflix subscription. The Duffer Brothers' sci-fi epic is one of the best shows to binge on Netflix, and is a bonafide global sensation. Winona Ryder stars as Joyce Byers, and she recently revealed the sweet advice she gave her young co-stars early on.
What we know about Stranger Things 5 is limited, but anticipation couldn't be higher for the impending finale. All eyes are on the future, but Ryder is also looking back and reflecting on how the show began. During an interview with Elle, the actress revealed the words she offered young stars like Millie Bobby Brown, saying:
How sweet is that? The Stranger Things cast became famous overnight, and at a very young age. So Winona tried to instill the importance of the work itself, rather than how big the show became. Given how long she's been a star of TV and film, she definitely has a unique perspective on this subject.
Aside from making sure that her young co-stars appreciate the work of acting, she also tried to offer another important piece of advice: self-worth. In the same interview she spoke about raising the cast up, saying:
She's not wrong. The cast was key to selling Stranger Things, especially back in Season 1 when they were so young. They quickly became household names, especially Millie Bobby Brown. And the show simply wouldn't have captured the hearts of so many fans without their specific contributions as actors.
Stranger Things Season 5 has been delayed a number of times, resulting in over three years passing since Season 4's finale aired in July of 2022. But that hasn't stopped fans like me from patiently counting the days until we get new footage. Stranger Things 5 is splitting its episodes releases into three separate dates, rather than giving us the full season at once. And that should ensure that the fandom experiences the series finale at the same pace.
Stranger Things 5 will air its first four episodes November 26th as part of the 2025 TV premiere schedule. Then we'll get three more episodes December 25th before the series finale is released December 31st. I know what my holiday plans are going to be now.
