The Next 365 Days: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Sexy Netflix Sequel

While it’s obvious that millions of movie fans enjoy watching many of the best romantic comedies , there’s also no denying that a lot of people love to indulge by streaming sexually explicit Netflix movies . This became very obvious once 365 Days hit the service in the summer of 2020 and set the internet on fire. There was plenty of controversy surrounding the movie (including a petition to have it removed from the streaming giant), but even more people voted with their eyeballs and turned the film into a Netflix Top 10 hit in more than 90 countries.

The sequel debuted in late April, and saw a similar level of popularity, with the 365 Days: This Day ending leaving fans with a crazy cliffhanger. So, what’s next for Laura and Massimo? Here are six quick things we know about the third film, The Next 365 Days!

The Next 365 Days Will Debut On August 19

If you’ve been dying to find out who survived the bloody 365 Days: This Day finale, how Massimo and Laura will move on, and who might come after the newlyweds next, you’re in luck. Even though it’s very unusual for movie fans to be treated to two installments of their favorite franchise in just a few months, that’s exactly what’s going to happen with 365 Days. As noted, 365 Days: This Day just premiered on April 27, and now viewers will get to conclude the sexy trilogy when The Next 365 Days hits Netflix on August 19, as reported by the Tudum (opens in new tab) fan site!

The Third Movie Was Filmed Right After 365 Days: This Day

There were lots of fans who watched 365 Days in 2020 and were quickly very attached to the idea of seeing a sequel, which makes a lot of sense, considering that that movie also ended on a big, fat cliffhanger. Well, Netflix definitely took pity on us all, and announced that the trilogy would be completed in mid-May of 2021, with Deadline noting that the last two movies would film back to back, likely so there wouldn’t be the possibility of another unexpectedly extended delay between releases.

Author Blanka Lipińska Helped Write The Screenplay

Production on those two sequels also began in May of 2021, and the crew who was working to complete the story first written by Polish author Blanka Lipińska had the benefit of an insider’s knowledge of the full plot. Lipińska actually helped write the screenplays for each previous film, and did continue her work on The Next 365 Days, which she co-wrote with Mojca Tirs and Tomasz Mandes (who is also one of the directors).

Stars Anna-Maria Sieklucka, Michele Morrone, And More Will Return

Was this really even a question? As anyone who watched will know, even though 365 Days: This Day wrapped with several characters in dire straits, we still need the ultimate ending to the wild and frequently wildly sexual love story of mafioso Massimo and Laura, the woman he kidnapped in the hope that she would fall for him within 365 days.

So, we know for sure that stars Anna-Maria Sieklucka (Laura) and Michele Morrone (Massimo) will be back for the final film, along with Magdalena Lamparska as Laura’s best buddy, Olga, and Otar Saralidze as Massimo’s right hand man (and Olga’s new fiancé), Domenico. We don’t know yet if new 365 Days: This Day cast member Simone Susinna (Nacho) will be back, but his sexily duplicitous mob scion was certainly in a position to, so we’ll just have to wait and see!

The Next 365 Days Book Synopsis Could Give Some Clues About The Plot

Even with the author of the books helping to pen the screenplays, it’s hard to tell exactly whether or not the original story for The Next 365 Days will be changed at all for the film. However, taking a glance at the official synopsis for that novel could provide some clues about where the plot might take viewers this time around. Observe:

As the wife of Don Massimo Torricelli, one of the most dangerous Mafia bosses in Sicily, Laura’s life is a roller coaster. She is often at risk, the potential target of Massimo’s unscrupulous enemies who will stop at nothing to destroy the powerful man. And when Laura is seriously injured in an attack, pregnant and fighting to survive, Massimo faces the toughest decision of his life. What will his life be without Laura? Will he be able to raise their child alone? What will the fate of his family be, and whose 365 days may come to a close?

Wait… Laura might be pregnant again?! It absolutely sounds like The Next 365 Days will be filled with emotion and that lots of big decisions will need to be made. Here. We. GO.

Blanka Lipińska Suggested This Movie Would Also Be Filled With ‘Sex, Sex, And Even More Sex’

Well, we know that the people who stick with this franchise like all the dramatic mob stuff, but that alone is not what initially drew many fans to 365 Days. Nope; for some, it was the hardcore sex scenes that appeared so real they fooled a lot of watchers into thinking the sex wasn’t simulated at all . Lipińska knows what the people want, and when she wrote about filming the sequels on Instagram said:

One thing remains the same in books and movies...there will be sex, sex and even more sex 🔥🔥🔥

OK. We might not be sure about what will happen to Laura, Massimo, and their assorted friends or enemies in The Next 365 Days, but at least we can likely count on the end of the trilogy banging just as hard as the previous two movies. The films have delighted in bringing audiences some rather creative sex scenes in interesting locales (like, you know, a golf course in the middle of the day), so we can probably expect to see quite a bit more where that’s concerned. And, we wouldn’t have it any other way!