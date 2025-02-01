The Night Agent Season 3 Will Feature A Lot More Of A Season 1 Character, And I Already Have A Theory About What This Means For Peter

Only a week has passed since The Night Agent Season 2 premiered on the 2025 TV schedule, but it’s been known for months now that this won’t be the end of Peter Sutherland’s exploits as a member of Night Action. The Night Agent Season 3 was announced last October, and since then various new actors have been revealed to come aboard the Netflix subscription-exclusive show. Today, however, brings word about three established Night Agent actors who’ve been promoted for Season 3, including someone who was featured prominently in Season 1. In fact, I have a pretty good theory about what this will mean for Peter in the next batch of episodes.

Fola Evans-Akingbola Is Back To Being A Night Agent Series Regular

Fola Evans-Akingbola, who plays Chelsea Arrington in The Night Agent, has been promoted to a series regular in Season 3. This is the same position she held in Season 1, whereas in Season 2, she only made a cameo appearance in the finale. Deadline also reports that Ward Horton and Albert Jones, who respectively play Governor Richard Hagan and Deputy Director of the FBI Aiden Mosley, will also be series regulars in the next season.

When we left off with Chelsea Arrington at the end of The Night Agent Season 1, she’d accepted an offer to be on President Michelle Travers’ Secret Service detail now that it was no longer necessary for her to protect Maddie Redfield. However, in the Season 1 finale, she was shown handling campaign security for Richard Hagan, who’s on track to becoming the next President of the United States after his opponent, Patrick Knox, dropped out of the race. This happened as a result of Jacob Monroe, the intelligence dealer, gave Hagan the file Peter Sutherland stole from the United Nations which contained proof that Knox had sold the KX chemical weapon to Viktor Bala back when he was the FBI director.

I Think Peter And Chelsea Will Team Up In The Night Agent Season 3

At the end of The Night Agent Season 2, Catherine Weaver tasked Peter with being a double agent against Jacob Monroe, who’d demanded that Peter become his informant in exchange for where to find the lab where the KX was being manufactured and Rose Larkin was being held hostage. Peter and Catherine intend to expose Richard Hagan’s connection to Monroe, but that’ll require them obtaining concrete evidence that these two have been up to no good.

Since Fola Evans-Akingbola is back to being a main cast member, I suspect this means Chelsea Arrington will be part of Hagan’s Secret Service detail in The Night Agent Season 3. Assuming that’s accurate, then it stands to reason that eventually Peter Sutherland will not only cross paths with her again, they’ll team up. This wouldn’t happen right away since obviously Chelsea would do whatever it took to subdue Peter if she considered him a threat to the president. However, once he’s able to convince her that both Hagan and Monroe are dirty, then she’d aid him in his mission to bring them to justice.

Since Netflix, one of the best streaming services, hasn’t set a premiere date for The Night Agent Season 3, it’ll be a long time until we learn if my theory is correct. For now, I’ll just be glad that Chelsea is back to being a major player in this world again.