Will Trent Revealed A Severance Cast Member Joined The Show To Shake Up Season 3's Final Episodes (And Maybe More)

Fans of Will Trent thankfully don’t have to worry about the ABC drama joining the long list of shows ending this year, as the audience-pleasing third season has already been confirmed for a Season 4 return later in the 2025 premiere schedule. But there is something those fans should be stressing over — at least as much as Will freaks about over large animals — in the form of a new character popping up in the GBI agent’s life.

Severance vet Yul Vazquez, whose character I’m still thinking of questions for, has joined Will Trent to perhaps cause some trouble for the titular character, Angela and others. Let’s take a quick run through what we know so far about Vazquez’s impending arrival.

Who Is Yul Vazquez Playing In Will Trent Season 3?

Vazquez is joining Will Trent for a major recurring role, as described by TVLine.

His character's name is Sheriff Caleb, seemingly without a last name provided just yet.

Sheriff Caleb is noted as being a hometown hero whose most prominent traits are being "rugged, handsome" and "fiercely stubborn."

How Will Sheriff Caleb's Story Cross With Will's?

It appears as if Caleb is the kind of authority figure — which in this case involves self-appointed authority — who looks out for the local community while harboring a chip on his shoulder for any outside influences that try to affect the way he runs things. I'd expect him to say, "Yeahhh, seeee?" a lot, like an old-timey gangster.

Unfortunately for all involved, a high-profile case within his jurisdiction is assigned to Will and Faith, and the sheriff makes it clear from the jump that they're not so welcome. At least until the investigation goes in an unexpected direction, which causes Caleb to rethink the usefulness of the GBI agents.

When Will Yul Vazquez's New Character Show Up?

Sheriff Caleb is set to arrive on Will Trent for Episode 17 of the ongoing third season, which will be the penultimate installment. Titled "Why Hello, Sheriff," the ep also has the distinction of being directed by co-star Erika Christensen.

Why Sheriff Caleb Will Likely Stick Around For Season 4

Considering Season 3 has just two episodes left to air, the "major recurring" status is probably the biggest initial clue that Vazquez isn't just popping in and out. But then there's the trailer for the episode, which outright refers to the sheriff as a "newfound enemy." I guess he could technically become a new-lost enemy right away, but I have my suspicions. Check out the trailer below!

Will Trent 3x17 Promo "Why Hello, Sheriff" (HD) - YouTube Watch On

And if those connected dots still weren't enough, executive producer Liz Heldens was asked straight-up if Yul Vazquez is being built up as a big bad villain, prompting only this answer:

Maybe EP Liz Heldens

One would think Will and Faith's case would get wrapped up in a way that would allow them to exit Caleb's town without crossing paths again with him for the rest of their lives. But it sounds like the case they're looking into will have overarching ramifications for where Season 4 is heading. If anything we can hopefully look forward to the sheriff surviving longer than Susan Kalechi Watson's character did.

Be sure to tune into the final two episodes of Will Trent Season 3 when they hit ABC on Tuesday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET, and are available to stream next-day with a Hulu subscription.