Season 2’s Not Even Out Yet, But The Night Agent’s Already Renewed For Season 3, And Now Some Big Names Are Joining

The Night Agent Season 2 is finally set to return to the Netflix schedule in January 2025, but the show isn’t going to be a two-season-then-canceled wonder. Instead, we already know the popular agent thriller is coming back for Season 3, and apparently the streamer is more excited than ever about casting some big TV names. And when I say big I mean it, as a major True Blood alum and more will be joining the show.

Per a new report from the streaming service, a slew of new members will be joining The Night Agent Season 3 cast, many of whom you probably already know:

Jennifer Morrison

Stephen Moyer

David Lyons

Genesis Rodriguez

Callum Vinson

Suraj Sharma (Recurring)

(Image credit: HBO and ABC)

Jennifer Morrison, of course, made her name on House MD and then starred in ABC’s popular and long-running Once Upon A Time. (Plus, HIMYM fans should also know her .) David Lyons had gigs on ER and later NBC’s series Revolution. Then, of course, there’s Stephen Moyer, who most recently made a name for himself for appearing as the very first high-end guest star on CBS’ Elsbeth, but who is, of course, most known for playing Bill Compton in HBO’s True Blood.

The only unfortunate thing about this gig for True Blood fans is that Moyer will not be playing a southern vampire (sorry, wrong genre), which means we won’t hear any delicious sounds like “Sookie” escaping his lips anytime soon. Ah well, it’ll be nice to have him back in a major TV role anyway.

What I find most intriguing about all of this is how major some of the names are for Season 3. Outside of D.B. Woodside (and don’t get me started on what happened in Season 1 ), the original Night Agent cast wasn’t super well-known. Coming up, The Night Agent is adding some newcomers in Season 2, but no one near as heavy-hitting as Stephen Moyer or Jennifer Morrison will be joining. Season 2 will add The Leftovers’ Amanda Warren and a few other names including Louis Herthum and Arienne Mandi.

Casting lesser known names has worked for this show so far, but it makes me wonder if the show is amping up its budget a bit as The Night Agent moves to a more global setting and continues to be popular during its streaming run. The Night Agent is certainly one of the best Netflix shows to binge-watch, and maybe that means more money is in play. Whatever the reason, though, I don’t hate it, as I’ve been champing at the bit to see Moyer back in a major TV role ever since The Gifted got canceled. For it to be one of my favorite streaming shows is just the icing on the cake.