After Watching The Night Agent's Badass Season 2 Fight Scenes, I Definitely Have A Favorite (And Gabriel Basso Agrees)

There are minor spoilers down below for The Night Agent Season 2.

The Night Agent is one of the best Netflix shows to binge, and fans know the action scenes are the big reason for that. I'm always here for a good espionage chase or fistfight, and after watching all of The Night Agent Season 2, there's plenty of action moments I wanted to talk about with series lead Gabriel Basso. As it turns out, we have the same favorite.

The Night Agent Season 2 recently hit the 2025 Netflix schedule and I got to speak with the popular series lead ahead of its release. Basso admitted to me that many of the scenes are "challenged and rewarding" to film in their own ways and that he's given a lot of freedom from the creator of the series, Shawn Ryan, to make them his own:

I think all of them were challenging and rewarding in their own ways because all the fights were different stylistically. There were different stakes in every fight. It was fun for me to constantly work. Shawn has trusted in me a lot, and in terms of my taste for the fights and working with Josh so closely and choreographing them together, and just putting a lot of time into it. So it's rewarding for me to take something that's up here and work in conjunction with people to make it real for audience members and stuff. So I'd say they're all my favorite in a lame political answer.

I'm personally fond of Basso's work in the warehouse action sequence in the new episodes, which come toward the end of Season 2. Getting more into the nitty gritty of filming, however, the Juror No. 2 actor also feels his personal favorite fight scenes have to be the aforementioned one in the warehouse (where Rose and Dr. Cole are), as well as the basement fight that takes place in the Iranian Mission at the embassy.

I think my favorite fight personally was... there was a good fight in the warehouse when I first go in, and then there was a great fight in the basement of the embassy that is fun. It's shot very differently than the other fights of the season. We're very handheld in the fight. It's a tight basement, so we filmed it that way. And I think it works energy-wise. It feels very frenetic and messy.

There's so much to love about both fights, from the close quarters to the stakes to everything else involved. In particular with the warehouse fight, what we see of with the hand-to-hand with gas masks looks (and sounds) like it would be the absolute worst, so of course, I loved every second of it.

What makes these fight moments even better is that Basso does a lot of his own stunts in the series , so what you're seeing in those warehouse scenes and basement moments is most likely him in most moments taking down the bad guys – which is honestly awesome.

The Night Agent has only continued to prove its success. It was already renewed before Season 2 premiered (and is currently casting some high-profile Season 3 actors ). Not only that, but as of writing this, the series has frequently landed in the No. 1 slot on Netflix against some heavy-hitters like Squid Game, X.O. Kitty and more, only briefly getting bested by WWE content.

