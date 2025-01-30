After Watching The Night Agent's Badass Season 2 Fight Scenes, I Definitely Have A Favorite (And Gabriel Basso Agrees)
I can't get over Season 2!
There are minor spoilers down below for The Night Agent Season 2. If you're not caught up, you can check out both seasons with a Netflix subscription.
The Night Agent is one of the best Netflix shows to binge, and fans know the action scenes are the big reason for that. I'm always here for a good espionage chase or fistfight, and after watching all of The Night Agent Season 2, there's plenty of action moments I wanted to talk about with series lead Gabriel Basso. As it turns out, we have the same favorite.
The Night Agent Season 2 recently hit the 2025 Netflix schedule and I got to speak with the popular series lead ahead of its release. Basso admitted to me that many of the scenes are "challenged and rewarding" to film in their own ways and that he's given a lot of freedom from the creator of the series, Shawn Ryan, to make them his own:
I'm personally fond of Basso's work in the warehouse action sequence in the new episodes, which come toward the end of Season 2. Getting more into the nitty gritty of filming, however, the Juror No. 2 actor also feels his personal favorite fight scenes have to be the aforementioned one in the warehouse (where Rose and Dr. Cole are), as well as the basement fight that takes place in the Iranian Mission at the embassy.
There's so much to love about both fights, from the close quarters to the stakes to everything else involved. In particular with the warehouse fight, what we see of with the hand-to-hand with gas masks looks (and sounds) like it would be the absolute worst, so of course, I loved every second of it.
What makes these fight moments even better is that Basso does a lot of his own stunts in the series, so what you're seeing in those warehouse scenes and basement moments is most likely him in most moments taking down the bad guys – which is honestly awesome.
The Night Agent has only continued to prove its success. It was already renewed before Season 2 premiered (and is currently casting some high-profile Season 3 actors). Not only that, but as of writing this, the series has frequently landed in the No. 1 slot on Netflix against some heavy-hitters like Squid Game, X.O. Kitty and more, only briefly getting bested by WWE content.
While the actor has hinted that his character might depart the series at some point (or get killed off), Basso is confirmed to return in Season 3 of The Night Agent. One can only wonder what kind of action scenes will happen and how Peter will react to the next fool who dares to put the people he cares about—and his country—in danger, along with whatever new place this journey takes him. I'm already ready for the next sequence!
