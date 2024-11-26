The Office: Superfan Episodes Season 8 Is Coming To Peacock Soon, And There Are Some Specific Episodes I’m Especially Excited For

The Office: Superfan Episodes are the gifts that keep on giving for those of us who simply can’t get enough of the beloved NBC comedy series. These episodes of The Office — available to watch with a Peacock subscription — feature edited-in scenes that weren’t included when the show originally aired. Peacock has been adding The Office: Superfan Episodes to the platform one season at a time over the last few years with Season 7, hitting streaming in January 2024. The streamer recently announced that December 12, 2024 will mark the date that all 24 Superfan episodes of Season 8 will arrive.

24 episodes. Honestly we had it so good in 2011-2012, didn’t we? Who was it that once said, 'I wish there was a way to know you’re in the good old days before you’ve actually left them'?

Well, in a way, we’re in the good old days... if you consider getting to watch episodes of the U.S. version of The Office with new tidbits edited or recut into otherwise familiar episodes to be a good time, which I do. And it’s certainly something to watch and enjoy while we wait for more information on Greg Daniels’ new series. As someone who has yet to reach the limit of times I can watch The Office, I’m beyond thrilled to know we’re about to get even more Superfan episodes.

So let’s get into the episodes I’m especially excited for. I assume if you're reading this that you've seen the show already, but if that's not the case, spoilers ahead!

If it’s been a minute since you’ve watched Season 8 of The Office, just to set the scene, this was the first full season where Michael Scott (Steve Carell) is no longer the boss, and Robert California has taken over as CEO of Dunder Mifflin Sabre. The first episode I want to single out is…

"Garden Party" (Episode 4)

Any episode that gives us a bit more info about Dwight, and what exactly goes on at Schrute Farms is good enough for me. In the case of “Garden Party,” there’s undoubtedly potential for even more laughs as we see Dwight attempt to host a traditional garden party at his home, as Andy tries to impress Robert California. Hopefully we’ll get even more moments featuring Josh Groban as Andy’s brother in the extended episode.

“Bye Tuna, Bye, Pam!”

"Christmas Wishes" (Episode 10)

I can never get enough of the holiday-themed episodes of The Office, so I’m especially excited to see what’s added or changed with "Christmas Wishes," which sees Dwight and Jim trying to frame one another for pranks. Remember the time Dwight put Henrietta the porcupine in his own desk drawer, then tried to blame Jim? That’s this episode and I love it.

"Trivia" (Episode 11)

"Trivia" is underrated among Office episodes, as far as I'm concerned. Andy gets the staff to join him in trying to win money at a trivia contest, and after everyone is split into smaller teams, things don’t go as anyone might expect. Maybe we’ll get even more trivia questions and ridiculous answers (or surprisingly correct ones). I’d also be interested in seeing more from Dwight’s visit to Tallahassee, where he has to get past Gabe in order to speak to Robert California.

"Pool Party" (Episode 12)

I’m almost reluctant to be excited for this particular Superfan episode, given that things already got pretty weird during Robert’s pool party in the original cut, including Gabe and Ryan both vying for Robert’s attention and approval, which included drinking wine, dancing and then stripping naked and jumping into the pool in front of everyone. I think I'm both excited to know and afraid to not be able to un-know what else might have gone down during this party.

The Tallahassee Episodes (Eps 13-18)

I realize at this point I’m just listing the episodes in order, but honestly, the Tallahassee episodes have some of my all-time favorite The Office scenes, including Jim pranking Dwight by staging a crime scene in his hotel room, and Dwight “rescuing” Jim from what he thinks are bed bugs but is actually just Cathy refusing to take the hint that Jim loves Pam and won’t be cheating on her anytime soon. I love seeing the happiest version of Stanley ever, and also when Pam sends Jim back to the presentation to warn Dwight of what’s about to happen. It’ll be exciting to see what’s added to this particular set of episodes.

"Free Family Portrait Studio" (Episode 24)

The last episode I’m especially excited to see as a Superfan episode is, of course, the season finale, which is when Andy convinces David Wallace to use some of his recently acquired fortune to purchase Dunder Mifflin, de-Sabre it and restore Andy to his position as manager. Oh yeah, and Dwight is determined to prove that he’s the father of Angela’s baby.

As mentioned, we only have to wait a little while longer to see new Superfan episodes of The Office, as Season 8 will arrive on December 12. For the time being, Superfan Episodes Seasons 1-7 are all currently streaming on Peacock. (You can also watch the regular cut of all of the original series from Seasons 1-9 streaming on Peacock). And if you’ve seen The Office enough times (wait, what’s that like?) and want to watch something else, there are some other great shows like The Office you might want to check out.