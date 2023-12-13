15 Shows Like The Office And How To Watch Them

The Office is one of the best television comedies of its time, so when people want to binge it nonstop on streaming (via only Peacock subscription), I can't really pose an argument. With that being said, the series ended in 2013, so any time those who do binge it incessantly start to grow weary and need something new to watch, it's understandable. Fortunately, there are plenty of shows out there like The Office that are worth checking out, and many of them are available to stream now.

When Michael Scott's antics have become overwhelming - and they definitely can - dive into one of the following series that contain much of the same humor, character development, emotional arcs, and even cringe-worthy moments of The Office.

Parks And Recreation

Those who watched The Office when it first aired on NBC are likely aware that Parks and Recreation is about as close to a spiritual spinoff as a comedy could get. The series follows a small town parks and recreation department in Indiana, and all the shenanigans that transpire from that. Those who binge it can watch Chris Pratt's ascent from sitcom supporting actor to A-list Hollywood star, and how the show couldn't film shirtless Andy scenes due to how jacked he later became. Of course, there are plenty of other reasons to watch that aren't Pratt-related - Rob Lowe is lit-rally two of them - so check this one out.

Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary is one of TV's best comedies of the 2020s so far, and definitely feels like The Office given its mockumentary-style format. The trials and tribulations of the underfunded Willard R. Abbott Elementary present a lot of problems for its faculty, and give viewers plenty of reasons why we should appreciate teachers more. Quinta Brunson is a genius for what she brings to the show both as a star and executive producer, and with co-stars like Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James, it's hard not to find something to love about this show.

Superstore

Superstore may not mimic The Office's faux-documentary approach, but the workplace hijinks that occur at Cloud 9 superstore rival anything that happened at Dunder Mifflin. America Ferrera and Ben Feldman make a great duo throughout this series, which thankfully boasts a fairly large episode count that will take some time to get through. Come for the shenanigans, and stay for the ongoing romance storyline that I was particularly obsessed with when I first watched.

What We Do In The Shadows

What We Do In The Shadows is not a workplace comedy, but it's bloody hilarious while emulating the mockumentary style to dig into a very different group of characters. Viewers will find themselves in stitches following the lives (or is it unlives?) of centuries-old vampires living in secret on Staten Island, with all the usual bloodsucking fun. There's a lot to love about this series, with Matt Barry's Laszlo arguably being the fan-favorite standout, and there's a cameo-filled episode that will delight any and all fans of vamp-heavy cinema.

Silicon Valley

Silicon Valley is an intriguing look into the world of tech, and while wildly satirical at times, the show's more off-the-wall moments do echo some the weirder headlines coming out of the real Silicon Valley. Fans of The Office will appreciate Zach Woods' unpredictable moments as Jared, who is about ten times weirder than Gabe ever was. This core cast is excellent, which is evidenced enough by what they're up to now, but the excellence also spreads to recurring talents and tech-world cameos.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is kookier than The Office, but it has the workplace comedy format down pat. This isn't the average police series, and the sheer ridiculousness on display each episode may lead to questions about how this precinct ever gets anything done. With that said, I would put any of the best episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine up against the best of The Office and wager that anyone who loves comedy will think Andy Samberg efforts are just as cool-cool-cool, cool--cool-cool-cool.

The Good Place

It's hard to dig into what makes The Good Place "The Great Show" without spoiling a lot of the amazing twists and turns that happen with Kristen Bell and Ted Danson's otherworldy characters. Fans of The Office will like that this afterlife comedy was created by Michael Schur, a producer and writer for the Steve Carell hit. That, as well as some of the other projects The Good Place cast moved on to, should convince any skeptics that this is worth a watch.

Upload

The U.S. Office's developer Greg Daniels worked on a number of projects after the hit series, and Upload has certainly been one of the stranger ones. This satire-driven comedy is set in a near-future where anyone with enough funds can "live forever" via digital afterlife. Robbie Amell stars as a computer programmer whose premature and mysterious death lands him in a fancy online haven, with all manner of broad comedy, romantic tension, buddy hijinks and shocking twists in abundance.

The Office (U.K.)

I can't just recommend every other show similar to The Office without recommending the original that started it all. Ricky Gervais paved the way for the successful American adaptation with his original cringefest, which leaned into the awkwardness of annoyingly frustrating bosses and their genial staffs. The series wasn't quite the runaway success overseas that its spinoff in the United States ended up being, but is an influential classic in its own right.

Space Force

When Netflix announced it locked down both Greg Daniels and Steve Carrell for a follow-up workplace comedy series, there was palpable excitement from many fans of The Office. The fact that it was based on the recently created Space Force was icing on the cake, though the ride didn't last long. Space Force only has two seasons, but is still a rocket's worth of laughs for anyone who loves Carrell.

Jury Duty

Jury Duty quickly and justifiably became one of the most talked-about shows of 2023, gaining notoriety for scripting an entire trial for the purposes of putting the unassuming Ronald Gladden at the center of it all. Thinking the story was 100% real most of the way through, Gladden was a good sport when the ploy was finally revealed, but did confess to one instance that made him mad. Ultimately, this is one of the most offbeat shows on the list to check out for fans of The Office heightened sense of "reality."

Murderville

Will Arnett plays Detective Terry Seattle in a workplace series unlike any other comedy or police procedural out there. Each whodunnit episode of Murderville welcomes a guest star to portray Seattle's rookie partner, but while the rest of the cast is working from a script, the guest star must improvise their way through the expository scenes to ultimately decide who the killer is among three suspects. Fans of The Office will appreciate the pretty wild guest stars, as evidenced by the Season 1 cast.

Community

Community doesn't exactly mirror The Office as a workplace comedy, and is more of a small-scale college comedy. Joel McHale heads up a stellar ensemble cast as disbarred attorney Jeff Winger, who befriends a group of weirdos and geniuses after having to go back to school to officially get his law degree. (Dean-gree!) Community is about as good of a choice to binge as any, especially with a movie supposedly on the way, with instantly rewatchable episodes featuring pillow forts, paintball fights, and 8-bit video games.

Reno 911!

The original run of Reno 911! predates The Office, but is still a workplace comedy worth a look for those who may have missed it on Comedy Central or in its revived state on Roku. The humor is undoubtedly more crude than the The Office, but watching the wild antics of officers on the job in Reno, Nevada, is addicting and very easy to binge. It helps that some of the cast came from MTV's The State troupe, though the rest are equally brilliant all the same.

Scrubs

Scrubs and The Office overlapped at one point in NBC's primetime lineups, but anyone who never tuned in to see the shenanigans going on with Zach Braff's J.D. at Sacred Heart Hospital needs to rethink that choice. As is the case with other comedies on this list, the type of humor is a bit different than The Office, but the way Scrubs blends drama with its funniest moments is on point. This series can make you laugh just as well as it'll make you cry and there are plenty of episodes to binge once hooked. I wouldn't necessarily recommend watching the final two seasons that aired on ABC, but the rest is solid gold.

The Office is always available to stream on Peacock, just in case anyone isn't quite ready to make the jump into a new show just yet. With that said, why not try something new and maybe find another show to watch on those quiet nights when nothing new is on television?