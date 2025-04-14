After The Harry Potter Show Officially Casts Hogwarts Staff, I Have One Hagrid-Related Question

It’s been known for a little while now that the Wizarding World is set to receive a bit of a makeover due to the upcoming Harry Potter show from Max. The series is set to reimagine the beloved franchise for a new generation and, with that, a new cast is being tapped for the franchise’s famous roles. Several notable names have been in the mix as of late, including John Lithgow, who’s been linked to Albus Dumbledore. Lithgow and several others have now been confirmed for the production and, all the while, I’m wondering something about Hagrid.

Who’s Been Cast For The Harry Potter Show?

To say that Potter showrunner Francesca Gardiner has a massive task ahead of herself in regard to casting would be an understatement. Nevertheless, she’s now managed to land six actors – that we know of – to play several key staff members at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Aside from the aforementioned Conclave alum, some British talent has been tapped to play the likes of Professor McGonagall, Professor Snape and more. Take a look at who HBO announced for the roles:

Janet McTeer feels like a fitting choice for McGonagall, who was famously played by the late Maggie Smith in the film series. Paapa Essiedu – who was previously a reported frontrunner for Snape – seems to be an inspired choice though, like his castmates, he has big shoes to fill. (I can’t imagine it’d be easy to follow in the footsteps of Alan Rickman.) At first glance, Luke Thallon and Paul Whitehouse also seem to be solid choices for the quirky Professor Quirrell and grouchy caretaker Mr. Filch, respectively.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Dive into the Harry Potter films using Max. When it comes to the With Ads tier, you'll pay $9.99 a month, and there are three tiers available in all. Also, know that you can save up to 20% by prepaying for a whole year.

Rounding out this group is Nick Frost, who’s set to succeed the late Robbie Coletrane in the role of groundskeeper and gameskeeper Rubeus Hagrid. Frost previously denied chatter that he’d been tapped for the high-profile part, but it seems that was just a deflection. I’m a fan of Frost and, more often than not, I find myself smiling when he leads a project and serves in a supporting role. Still, I can’t help but think about one thing in regard to his Wizarding World casting.

What’s Nagging At Me When It Comes To Nick Frost’s Casting?

As great as Nick Frost is, from a physical standpoint, he’s a sharp departure from what fans have come to expect from the character of Hagrid. The half-giant groundskeeper is a tall and imposing figure, and the 6’1” Robbie Coletrane managed to embody that to great effect when playing the character. Frost, however, stands at 5’7”, which means he’s relatively short. In all fairness, the books list Hagrid’s height as 8’6”, which Coletrane was not, but it’s still intriguing that someone of Frost’s stature was tapped for this role.

(Image credit: Sky)

It’s possible that the producers could approach this in one of two ways. One option would be to use some kind of practical or visual effects to amplify the Hot Fuzz alum’s stature for his Wizarding World role. That’s certainly not out of the realm of possibility, especially since it would appear HBO and Max are apparently spending a pretty penny on this series. On the other hand, it’s possible that Francesca Gardiner and co. could shock fans by altering Hagrid’s height in this particular continuity. That would be a bold choice, and I’d be downright surprised if the creative team committed to it.

More on Harry Potter (Image credit: Warner Bros.) Harry Potter’s Jason Isaacs Has A Wild Pick For Who Should Play Lucius Malfoy On The Harry Potter Show (And I Kinda Want To See This)

The Harry Potter series was officially announced in 2023, and it’s been promoted as a faithful adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s best-selling book series. Warner Bros. TV boss Channing Dungey discussed the reason for the show’s existence, saying that the goal is to provide an in-depth interpretation of the mythology. As beloved as they are, the Potter films could only explore so much within their limited time frames, so a show allows for more room for development and minute details.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While I may still have mixed feelings about the show, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t intrigued by the moves being made. I’m also among those waiting to see who’ll be cast as Harry, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. For now, though, I’ll continue to ponder these current castings, especially Nick Frost’s. Nevertheless, I love the notion of hearing him say, “Yer a wizard, Harry.”

Be sure to grab a Max subscription so that you’ll be able to watch the Harry Potter show when it debuts.