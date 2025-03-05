The Traitors Proved Reality Contestants Are Onto Boston Rob's Type Of Gameplay, But He Knows What He'd Like To Do Next In His Career

I wouldn’t necessarily describe myself as a Boston Rob ride or die, but I have watched the majority of the reality shows he’s competed in, including programs he’s most known for, like Survivor and Traitors but also shows like Deal or No Deal Island and The Amazing Race. In short, Rob Mariano’s been on the circuit for a long time, and from his latest comments, it sounds like Rob may be ready to make some money another way during this next step of his career.

Boston Rob Knows He Can't Compete Forever (Probably)

Boston Rob’s won a season of Survivor. He’s gotten to the final run on many other competition shows, but lately when I’ve watched, the narrative from other reality contestants is that they are both aware and knowledgeable about his game. This was especially noticeable on his two recent Peacock shows, Deal or No Deal Island and The Traitors Season 3, the latter of which saw Rob flame out in just spectacular fashion. Recently TV Insider asked the popular reality TV personality what’s next, and as it turns out he hopes his future will not be in the competing realm only.

You know, I’d love to host something someday. I really feel like I share the same passion that Joe does for competition reality. And I think Joe’s a great host. I’m not asking to take over his job because I think he’s great, but I think maybe in the future, developing something in that direction might be something I like. At the same time, I still love to compete, too.

When Rob Mariano started out on Survivor, he was so, so young. And while Deal or No Deal Island proved he's still a challenge beast, he's also 49 years old at this point. I don't think wanting to take a step back from games at this point is unreasonable, but could Rob take on a similar role to those currently occupied by the likes of Jeff Probst, Alan Cumming, Joe Manganiello, or even Phil Keoghan?

How Boston Rob Has Already Started Shifting Into The 'Host' Role

It is worth speaking about how Boston Rob’s already started on this transitional path. The longtime TV personality appeared on the first season of Deal or No Deal Island as a contestant who really got the social game going. He then returned in Season 2 to headline an aftershow for the series, which you can watch with a Peacock subscription. He called the gig “different,” but it’s absolutely a stepping stone for something larger, in my opinion.

I think a lot of people are interested in this little bit of a transition for me. It’s different. At the same time, I’m still on Peacock playing Traitors and actively involved in competition reality. But something different, a fun, unique opportunity, and I think the audience is enjoying it for sure.

I think the timing couldn’t be better for Mariano, personally, and it's not just because he is approaching 50. There were a lot of other contestants who kept making comments about “understanding Rob’s game” during his two most recent shows. Sure, we got a little bit of that in Rob's later seasons of Survivor, but his Peacock work took the awareness piece to new levels. (Though it's worth noting the Housewives seemed less up on the reality competition star's modus operandi than other Traitors stars.)

I think Carolyn was so wary of Rob because she knew exactly who he's been on Survivor, including the season he just walked all over everyone to take home the million dollar prize. Rob said in his exit interview he's a loyal guy and would have taken Carolyn to the end, but said she "was scared" and that "you can't force someone to be your person."

Carolyn later admitted she was scared but would have come around, even writing a poem to Rob during filming that she never ended up giving him (because he got banished). Rob's a great gamer, but people know at this point he plays hard (as evidenced by him taking out Bob The Drag Queen on Traitors), so if he can bring some of that dedicated energy and his on-camera speaking skills to the other side of TV-making, I'd like to see how it goes.