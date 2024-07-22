The Traitors Season 3: What We Know About The Peacock TV Show

In just a few brief seasons, The Traitors has quickly become one of the best reality shows on the air. The US version of the competition series (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription), has become wildly popular thanks to host Alan Cumming's wild accent, as well as the casting of fan favorite reality TV icons. Following Season 2's wild finale, fans are eager for the show to return for its third installment. And here's everything we know about The Traitors Season 3 so far.

I've been obsessed with The Traitors since the US show's first season on the air, with the rest of the world following suit as a result of The Traitors Season 2 cast list. So without further ado, let's break down what we know about the upcoming third season of the hit reality competition series.

(Image credit: Peacock)

The Traitors Season 3 was officially announced in February of 2024, and filming eventually took place in June. Unfortunately for the many fans of this new competition show, there is no official release date for Season 3 just yet. But since both of the previous seasons premiered in January, fans are expecting the new episodes to begin airing in 2025.

Will Alan Cumming be back as host?

(Image credit: Peacock)

The Traitors is franchised for a few different countries, but the US one if arguably the most popular. Part of the reason why fans have responded so strongly is because of the brilliant performance of Alan Cumming as host. He's endlessly campy and over the top, especially every time he utters the phrase "Traitors" or "murder." Luckily he will indeed be back to host Season 3 of the beloved series.

Who's in The Traitors Season 3 cast

(Image credit: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)

Aside from Alan Cumming, a big reason why fans responded so strongly to The Traitors US is because it casts well-known reality TV stars. The Traitors Season 3 cast list was announced in the midst of production, and the list of familiar faces reads:

Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser)

Bob The Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Britney Haynes (Big Brother)

Carolyn Wiger (Survivor)

Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai)

Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)

Ciara Miller (Summer House)

Danielle Reyes (Big Brother)

Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)

Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)

Dylan Efron (Down to Earth with Zac Efron)

Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette)

Jeremy Collins (Survivor)

Lord Ivar Mountbatten (British Royal)

Nikki Garcia (Professional Wrestler, Nikki Bella)

Rob Mariano (Survivor & Deal or No Deal Island)

Robyn Dixon (The Real Housewives of Potomac)

Sam Asghari (Actor & Model)

Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules)

Tony Vlachos (Survivor)

Wells Adams (Bachelor in Paradise)

This announcement was made by Alan Cumming himself on Instagram, and it was fun to get a sneak preview of how he'll be pronouncing the show's cast, including favorites like RHONY alum Dorinda Medley. I'm psyched to see Real Housewives of New Jersey's Dolores Catania on the cast, as she was one Housewife I specifically thought would be great on The Traitors. She'll be competing against some Survivor legends, and it'll be interesting to see if there's another divide between Bravolebrities and the "gamers" like it did in Season 2.

A post shared by Peacock (@peacock) A photo posted by on

Honestly, why isn't this show here yet? I'd settle for watching Big Brother-style live feeds of the cast in the castle, although that would spoil who was murdered or voted off at the round table.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to Watch The Traitors Season 3

(Image credit: Peacock)

When the show's second season was airing, many fans were wondering how to watch The Traitors Season 2 Online. Upon first airing, Season 3 is expected to be exclusively available on Peacock. But the second season eventually aired on Bravo as well. If that turns out to be the case for Season 3, you'll have to guard yourself from spoilers during its Peacock run, if that's how you choose to tune in.

Where does The Traitors film?

(Image credit: Peacock)

Part of what hammers home the murder mystery tone of The Traitors is the castle that both the US and UK version of the show film in. While Alan Cumming pretends he owns the castle during filming, it's actually The Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands. Plenty of other projects have filmed here, and it's also available for private events like weddings.

How far did The Traitors Season 3 cast make it?

(Image credit: Bravo)

While fans of The Traitors not-so-patiently wait for information or footage from the upcoming third season on the air, there's plenty of discourse online what did or did not occur when Season 3 was filming in Scotland. Fans have been scouring the social media accounts from the official cast, hoping for some clue as to what went down in the castle. Right now there's nothing concrete to hang on to, although some fans think that some vague posts by Dorinda Medley indicates she won't be around for the long haul. We'll just have to see what's true, and how Bravo fans react to the treatment of stars like her and Tom Sandoval.

What is the drama surrounding Lindsay Hubbard and The Traitors Season 3?

(Image credit: Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Despite not being on the cast of the upcoming season, Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard's name has been tossed around a bunch related to The Traitors Season 3. So what exactly is the deal?

Reports came that Hubbard's pregnancy was only revealed to the public after Dorinda Medley let it slip to producers of The Traitors while filming the show's third season along with Summer House cast member Ciara Miller. The new season will presumably clear things up, but an anonymous source spoke to Us Weekly about the claim Dorinda revealed this personal information, saying:

There is absolutely no truth in that.

There you have it. Bravo fans know that the drama is usually non-stop, even when the cameras go down. And only time will tell if/how this chatter actually influences the events of The Traitors Season 3.

While information about the new season of The Traitors is slim for the time being, we should be treated to more as the upcoming third studio gets close to airing. Hopefully the network will reveal a concrete release date sooner rather than later. In the meantime, check the TV premiere schedule to plan your next binge watch.