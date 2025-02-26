Apparently, Carolyn Wrote A Note To Boston Rob That She Wasn't Able To Give To Him On The Traitors, And I'm Gutted About What Could Have Been

Spoilers below for anyone not caught up on The Traitors' latest episodes available to stream with a Peacock subscription, so be warned!

The third installment of The Traitors US continue to surprise and shock its viewers, with one of the newest juicy tidbits stemming from the latest treacherous Traitor to got banished. Carolyn Wiger shared her dashed dreams about a missed opportunity with reality show giant, Boston Rob, as the Survivor alum apparently wanted to give her fellow hooded foe a poem she'd written to him after he was kicked out. So now I’m dreaming of what that missed moment could’ve added to the 2025 TV schedule.

Watching the Alan Cumming-led third season and seeing its drama unfold has been hectic and stressful, but completely consuming. As far as the United States' leg goes, it's by far the messiest Traitors season yet, with much credit to Boston Rob. Everyone on the cast knew the possibilities of how much his entrance would complicated the game, though I don’t think anyone was truly prepared for what was to come once he was tapped.

A cut video posted to X showcases the Amazing Race alum in a confessional and revealing he was motivated to work with the internet personality as partners, but that she was scared of him. The second half of the post then jumps to Carolyn, who confirms his thoughts about why the partnership didn’t pan out. More importantly, though, she reveals she’d written a poem for him that sadly went unrecited before he was fully ousted.

The poem is simple and straightforward, and seems like it could’ve worked as a mending point that then could have led them to pledge allegiance to one another. It’s wild we’ll never know what would have happened, but hopefully Boston Rob will share his thoughts on the ode ASAP.

The biggest bummer of it all is that the timing of his exit was the main reason why the poem wasn't shared in person. Although, who knows if the reading would’ve made the episode's final airtime. There are more questions than answers right now in regards to that letter.

As I try to keep check of the growing list of questions I have for this newest addition to Season 3's rollercoaster of events, I can’t help but wonder what awaits for all who remain in Ardross Castle. It’s still literally anyone’s game, maybe except for the last OG Traitor, Danielle, many faithfuls have been closing in on their assumptions of her, especially after her Rob on Bob the Drag Queen-style attack on Carolyn. Viewers like me are anticipating the downfall of those running the show behind closed doors to fall, how though, remains to be seen.

Regardless of what could’ve been (still absolutely not over what could’ve been), The Traitors continue to catapult their way toward the rest of the best reality shows out there. I’m bummed Carolyn wasn’t able to share her note with Boston Rob in person but so glad she shared the content with the world anyways.

Catch up with the crazy with a Peacock account and tune in on Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST for the final episodes of The Traitors.