Tim Allen's The Santa Clauses Is Giving Viewers A Way To Watch Without A Disney+ Subscription

Following the conclusion of his much-loved ABC-turned-Fox sitcom Last Man Standing , Tim Allen packed on fake pounds and a fake beard to return to the North Pole by way of Disney+’s six-episode series The Santa Clauses. It’s a big week for the streaming spinoff, too, for not only has Disney confirmed that Season 2 is on the way, but also that the yuletide fun will soon be (partially) available for everyone whether or not a Disney+ subscription is currently available.

That’s right, anyone who’s held off from watching The Santa Clauses due to a general lack of a Disney+ plan, the family-friendly series is the latest streaming exclusive to embrace linear TV previews to draw more attention not only to the show, but to the service as a whole. And to be expected, the airings will be stretched across the biggest channels under the Disney TV umbrella. Season 1’s first two episodes will pop up in the following places and times:

Freeform on Friday, December 16 @ 8:00 p.m. ET (Set to air following a Santa Clause film trilogy marathon)

on Friday, December 16 @ 8:00 p.m. ET (Set to air following a Santa Clause film trilogy marathon) FX on Saturday, December 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET

on Saturday, December 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET ABC on Saturday, December 24, at 3:30 p.m. ET

on Saturday, December 24, at 3:30 p.m. ET Disney Channel on Sunday, December 25, at 7:00 p.m. ET

By all means, that’s a solid way to handle things when it comes to attracting Santa Clause fans of any generation, from Disney Channel and Freeform’s younger demographics to older viewers watching FX and ABC. Not that The Santa Clauses is a show that gears its story on cliffhangers that basically require completionist viewing, the limited-episode preview will still obviously get audiences primed to want to watch where the story goes next as Calvin attempts to transition away from the Kris Kringle side of his existence.

Usually, network announcements are rather dry affairs, but Disney+ ramped things up a notch by adding a rhyme scheme to this one. Check it out below.

FROM THE DESK OF SANTA CLAUSE: Ho Ho Ho! Christmas time is on its way And the Clauses have an announcement too big for my sleigh. I've made my list, checked it twice, And I've decided to share a sneak peek for those who've been nice". An opportunity (or four) to watch "The Santa Clauses" is coming soon To bring joy to your home without leaving your living room. Just as the elves from my workshop spread Christmas cheer, You too can catch the holiday spirit with the first two episodes here. For those who were naughty (including ones trying to steal my job) There is still time for you to turn things around and stop behaving like spoiled eggnog. Start by watching "The Santa Clauses" all Christmas week long. It will warm your heart and lift your spirits; I wouldn't steer you wrong. Now get cozy and comfy cause you'll love what you see Then catch the full season on Disney+; Start streaming with episode three! Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good (binge-watch) night. With Cheer, Santa Claus *Does not include Simon Choksi

In Tim Allen's mind, The Santa Clauses fills a plot hole from the films in a solid way by bringing the entire family unit into the story. (Both on and off-screen, as Allen's daughter is in the show as well.) But anyone who hasn't yet watched should take note to avoid any and all spoilers floating around out there, as the Season 1 finale aired on Wednesday, December 14.

While waiting to hear news about Season 2, check out what the Last Man Standing showrunner told CinemaBlend last year about the potential to bring the sitcom back in the future, and don’t forget about Allen having reunited with Home Improvement ’s Richard Karn this summer for the unscripted series More Power.