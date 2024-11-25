'When You Turned Your Head It Was Done' Twitch Megastar Kai Cenat Was Rattled By How Quickly Snoop Dogg Rolled A Joint

As television winds down for the year and we gear up for the 2025 TV schedule, it's worth noting that the younger kids are watching some entirely different stuff online. Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has especially blown up in the mainstream over the past year, thanks to his iCarly-esque web show that has welcomed everyone from Kevin Hart to Nicki Minaj. The streamer is going viral again, but only because he was amazed at how quickly Snoop Dogg could roll a joint.

Just a year after Snoop Dogg went viral for saying he's giving up smoking, only for it to be an ad for a smokeless fire pit, he's on Kai Cenat Live showing he'll likely never lose his green thumb, as it were. Check out a clip from the live stream below, in which he rolls a joint before the host can even find soemthing to time it with (via @FearedBuck):

Kai Cenat left shocked after Snoop Dogg rolled a backwood in 19 seconds 😳 pic.twitter.com/wtcJndZHpYNovember 25, 2024

Sure, there was that one time Snoop Dogg botched a weed category on Family Feud, but I don't think anyone has ever doubted his ability to smoke and handle it. All that being said, it was pretty well-circulated years ago that the rapper had someone on staff to roll his own weed. Considering how well he was able to do that on screen, I would say he's wasting money keeping someone on staff for that.

After hearing all the stories over the years from celebrities like Matthew McConaughey about Snoop Dogg and his love of marijuana, it's great to see something like this on Kai Cenat's stream. I mean, I know that I can't be the only person who has questioned whether or not he's actually smoking that much on a daily basis, or if it's part of his brand and the stories are largely exaggerated.

Moments like these are pulling younger generations further and further away from traditional television and more to platforms like Twitch and free streaming services to see these entertaining live streams. (Possibly while doing some rolling of their own.) It's interesting to see people like Kai Cenat rise to the top, especially as traditional talk-show programs like The Tonight Show lessened their number of new episodes in 2024.

And his reach speaks for itself for those who may not think Kai Cenat isn't on his way to becoming one of the biggest names in pop culture. He has over fourteen million followers on Twitch and six million on YouTube, and he's gone viral on social media for one reason or another several times this year already.

There's a reason that McDonald's tapped him to promote the launch of its Chicken Big Mac, and I would say it's because he represents the future of popular media when it comes to the talk-show format. It may seem as unbelievable as Snoop Dogg rolling a joint in under twenty seconds, but maybe it's a reality we should start to accept.

Kai Cenat can be tracked down with a simple web search for those looking to check out more of his content, and I feel like Snoop Dogg always springs up when we least expect it on television. I'm sure he'll have some special appearance coming up in 2025, though I doubt he'll be cleared to showcase his joint-rolling skills on television.