I Just Found Out Why Snoop Dogg Revealed He Was Giving Up Smoking, And I’m Floored

Snoop Dogg dropped a bombshell when he announced he was giving up "smoke," with the implication being that he was done smoking marijuana. Of course, some had their suspicions that there was really something more to the story that would be revealed later on. Well, the Doggfather finally followed up on the big announcement, shedding light on what it all was really about. As it turns out it was part of an ad for a smokeless fire pit, and I never would've thought that would be the reasoning behind his shocking declaration.

Yes, while readers search around for the best Black Friday 2023 TV and movie deals, Solo Stove has partnered with Snoop Dogg in a clever way to promote its smokeless fire pit. Check out the ad below, which confirms Snoop is only tired of the smoke that comes from his campfires:

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) A photo posted by on

As I mentioned, I was suspicious when Snoop Dogg said he was giving up "smoke." With that said, I was feeling more or less certain that this was going to be an ad for an upcoming line of THC edibles he could've been selling and not the trendy new smokeless fire pits I suddenly see all over the place. Then again, the hip hop icon has surprised me in the past, like when he was seen jamming out to the Frozen soundtrack, so I guess I should just "Let it go."

Those who may be less eager to forgive and forget may be the weed companies, which Newsweek reported suffered a drop in stock prices following the "Gin and Juice" performer's big announcement. I imagine they'll rebound now that the ad has confirmed he hasn't started a cancel culture campaign against weed or something of that nature. I'm sure once a celebrity comes out with some wild story -- like the time Rob McElhenney smoked with Snoop -- the market will climb once again.

I guess for future reference, the correct thing to do is never assume what Snoop Dogg's next move will be. From his friendship with Martha Stewart to his joining the cast of Day Shift, there's nothing that the former rapper can't do these days. Now, this apparently includes setting the world up to believe he's turning his back on the illicit drug that he is most commonly associated with, only to reveal it's all an ad for a fire pit.

The only downside to this move is that if he ever does end up giving up marijuana, the world is going to be a little more hesitant to believe him. Still, I never really believed he gave up weed in the first place, so maybe that public opinion would've been par for the course in any scenario.

Those with a Netflix subscription can enjoy Snoop Dogg in Day Shift alongside Jamie Foxx right now. And of course, those who feel compelled to jump on the smokeless fire pit trend alongside Snoop can pick up one as they see fit.