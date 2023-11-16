Snoop Dogg Says He’s Giving Up Smoking Weed In Bombshell, But Is There More To This Story?

The Ambassador for marijuana is not an official title, but if it existed, I doubt anyone would question if Snoop Dogg was the person attached to it. The 52-year-old rapper has become synonymous with the drug throughout his career and was even temporarily banned from Norway as a result of it. So it came as quite a shock to many online when the Tha Doggfather dropped a bombshell tweet on Thursday implying he'll no longer smoke weed.

In an era where marijuana is becoming legal in many states around the nation, Snoop Dogg is allegedly getting out of the weed game. The rapper made the announcement in a recent tweet, though the wording behind it feels a tad suspicious:

After much consideration & conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.

Giving up "smoke" feels like a hint that Snoop Dogg's bombshell statement might not mean that he's giving up marijuana. After all, it's 2023, and there are plenty of other ways to ingest it beyond smoke inhalation. Could this be a tweet that breaks the internet, and ultimately leads to the reveal he's launching a line of THC edibles or something else of that nature?

That remains to be seen, but until that announcement, there are people absolutely gobsmacked by Snoop Dogg's reveal. Some readers flat out don't believe he's telling the truth at all, and may have indulged before sending the tweet:

I’m giving up smoke. pic.twitter.com/DDVl9SyixwNovember 16, 2023 See more

The term "hell has frozen over" is often used for improbable events, and I think this one fits the bill. It doesn't seem like anyone saw this coming, and now others like @benny7gg are predicting the end times are upon us:

Damn, the world is really really coming to an end. 😂

Others, like @PFTCommenter, have commended Snoop Dogg for the decision, saying it will set a good example for future generations:

Credit to Snoop Dogg. As a role model for youngsters, this will save a lot of lives.

The response to this news is literally all over the place, which shows just how big the news is. I wouldn't be surprised if some even gather to cancel Snoop Dogg as a result, though given Snoop's stance on cancel culture, who knows what effect it might have? Regardless, people like @TristanGHill feel some type of way about it:

I haven't cried like this in a long time.

Whatever the situation might be, I can only hope this big moment happened soon enough to be included in the previously announced Snoop Dogg biopic. With no exaggeration, this feels like the biggest thing in the rapper's career since his adorable friendship with Martha Stewart, and I'm just waiting to see what comes next. What is the world like with a sober Snoop? At the very least, he may no longer have to worry about being typecast as a weed enthusiast. We are going to lose great stories of celebrities smoking with him, and if you know about Rob McElhenney's A+ experience, you know that's a big loss.

CInemaBlend is keeping an eye on all things happening in Hollywood, especially with the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strikes. Stick around for updates on upcoming movies in 2024 that are on the way, and for more bombshell reveals from celebrities on major changes they're going through in life.