An Underrated Sean Astin And Wil Wheaton Action Thriller From 1991 Is Streaming For Free

Audiences were treated to some of the best action movies of all time throughout the 1990s, and that’s especially true for the second year of the decade. In 1991, we got Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Point Break, and The Last Boy Scout, to name only a few. However, while those are touted as some of the best ‘90s movies, there’s an underrated movie that I personally think about more times than not: Toy Soldiers.

Starring Sean Astin and Wil Wheaton as two troublemakers at a prestigious boarding school being held hostage by terrorists, this shockingly violent action thriller never seems to be on the receiving end of any love. If, for some reason, you’ve never watched the movie that also features a remarkable performance from the late Louis Gossett Jr., it’s time to change that because Toy Soldiers is streaming for free right now!

(Image credit: Tri-Star Pictures)

Move Over T2 And Point Break, Let’s Talk About Toy Soldiers

Sure, Terminator 2 and Point Break have gotten more love over the years, but there’s something about this over-the-top action flick that has honestly stood the test of time. Roger Ebert may have given it a one-star review, but the late critic wasn’t always right in his critiques.

Directed by Daniel Petrie Jr., who previously wrote Beverly Hills Cop, Shoot to Kill, and Turner & Hootch, and written by Jurassic Park scribe David Koepp, this oft-forgotten thriller feels like a combination of Rambo and Home Alone. With some intense violence, some unique and devious bobby traps, and a group of young heroes who’ll do anything and everything to save their school and friends, this movie just straight up rocks.

On top of that, I honestly don’t know of a movie where Sean Astin was this cool. William Tepper is just a badass through and through.

(Image credit: TriStar Pictures)

My Brother And I Used To Watch This Like Every Weekend

I’m sure everyone had a movie or two they watched all the time growing up. That was the case for my brother and me, as we used to watch Toy Soldiers on TNT all the time. I don’t know if it was every weekend, but I have so many memories of us sprawled out in his room (he had cable before me) late at night watching Regis students drinking what I used to think was just mouthwash and calling 1-900 numbers, taking on terrorists, and making wisecracks like it’s nobody’s business.

Revisiting the movie a few years ago was a blast from the past, even if it was far more violent and darker than I remembered it being all those years ago.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: TriStar)

Here’s How To Watch Toy Soldiers… For Free!

When I found out Toy Soldiers was streaming, I texted my brother, and he responded with “Man, I haven’t seen that movie in ages.” I don’t want to sound like an ad or anything like that, but I’ll tell you what I told him: it’s streaming for free on Tubi. You don’t have to sign up or pay anything at all. Just find the movie and press play. There are ads, but it’s perfect for reliving those old memories of watching movies on cable.

So, if you want to go back and watch an underrated and mostly forgotten ‘90s movie, Toy Soldiers is going to do the trick!