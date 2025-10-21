One Of Tom Hanks' Funniest Movies Is Streaming For Free, And Now's The Perfect Time Of Year To Watch

Maybe it's the nostalgia talking, but there's something truly special about '80s-era Tom Hanks. I realize that his work over various decades is worth celebrating, and has been recognized with several major awards, but man do I love the funny everyman that Tom Hanks embodied in some of his best '80s roles. And as charming as he is in Big, and as hilarious as he is in movies like The Money Pit, Bachelor Party and Turner & Hooch, I think the 1989 film The 'Burbs is one of the future Oscar winner's funniest movies. With spooky season in full bloom (or decay?), now seems like the best time of year to watch it. Oh, and did I mention that it's streaming for free?

Where Can You Watch The Burbs for Free?

The 'Burbs is now streaming for free with ads on Tubi. No subscription required! (Learn all about how to watch stuff on Tubi here.)

Suburban Hijinks Ensues

If you've never seen this one, The 'Burbs is a black comedy directed by Joe Dante ( Gremlins) and stars Tom Hanks as a guy trying to relax during a week-long staycation in his suburban home with his wife Carol (Carrie Fisher), but finds himself teaming up with some of the nosy neighbors in their cul-de-sac who are trying to figure out what's going on with the creepy family that just moved to town. To say that things escalate from there would be an understatement, as we're left to wonder who the real villains are, the mysterious, possibly murderous newcomers or the busybodies trying to see what they're up to.

In fairness to the whole cast, Tom Hanks isn't the sole reason this movie is so hilarious. In addition to the amazing Carrie Fisher, Hanks is joined by the likes of Bruce Dern (as a patriotic war vet), Rick Ducommun (playing Ray's bad-influence BFF), Corey Feldman (as the teen neighbor who's thrilled to watch his neighbors' shenanigans), as well as Wendy Schaal, Henry Gibson, Brother Theodore and Courtney Gains. But Tom Hanks as the professionally exhausted guy who just wants to drink some beers, smoke some cigars and maybe mess around with his new tools is just so funny. Ray somewhat-reluctantly gets dragged along by his friends in their invasive efforts to know the new neighbors better, and things spiral into full-on mayhem.

Seriously, if you're a fan of seeing Tom Hanks completely lose his patience and freak out on screen, The 'Burbs is the movie to watch.

While The Burbs Isn't A Horror, It Does Have A Spooky, Suspenseful Tone

Is The 'Burbs a horror movie? I'm afraid it would be overselling it to call it that, if you've never seen the movie. If you're looking for a great horror movie, or even a great horror comedy movie, there are better options out there. The 'Burbs definitely a black comedy with some horror elements worked into it, which is why I think it's a great watch around the Halloween season, especially if you don't have the appetite for straight-up horror. As Tom Hanks comedies (and '80s comedies in general) go, this one delivers. And for the price of free, you can't go wrong.

The movie is rated PG, which could make it a good option for families. However, there are some creepy elements that could be scary for little ones -- stuff like a spooky dream sequence, a tale told about a guy who killed his family with an ice pick, and -- of course -- the potentially murderous neighbors.

The 'Burbs Remake Is Coming To Peacock As A TV Series

On a related note, The 'Burbs Is coming back as a TV series, which will be streaming on Peacock at some point in the future. While no release date has been announced yet, we do know that Keke Palmer is starring and executive producing. So those with a Peacock subscription have that to look forward to!