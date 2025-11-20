Blade Runner Is Considered Rutger Hauer's Best Movie, But There's An Underrated '80s Action Flick I Think Everyone Should See

For well over 40 years now, Blade Runner has been Rutger Hauer’s best movie, and there’s no doubt about it. His portrayal of the rebellious and doomed replicant known as Roy Batty in Ridley Scott’s iconic sci-fi movie, in which he delivered the emotionally-charged “tears in rain” soliloquy, has long been the stuff of legend. However, there’s an underrated and often overlooked ‘80s action flick starring the late actor that I think everyone should see.

It’s not Wanted: Dead or Alive, Flesh & Blood, or Desert Law, but instead Blind Fury, a movie in which Hauer plays a Vietnam War veteran who’s lost his sight but gained some awesome skills with a sword and heightened senses. It’s hilarious, it’s violent, and it’s a ton of fun. It’s a wild ‘80s movie you need to watch.

What Is Blind Fury About?

Blind Fury, an American remake of Ryôzô Kasahara’s legendary Japanese film Zatoichi Challenged, follows Nick Parker (Rutger Hauer), an American soldier trained in the way of the sword by local villagers in Vietnam after being blinded during a mortar attack. Upon returning to the States 20 years later, Nick goes to find his friend from the war, Frank Deveraux (Terry O’Quinn), only to get caught up in an intense situation.

With the help of Frank’s young son, Billy Deveraux (Brandon Call of Baywatch and Step by Step fame), Nick sets out to find his missing friend and get to the bottom of a diabolical scheme by a powerful crime syndicate.

Blind Fury Perfectly Blends Action And Comedy

This movie feels like someone tripped while holding three scripts in their hands – a samurai film, a buddy action comedy, and a sentimental father-son drama – and mixed them all together. It perfectly blends the sensationalism of ‘80s action movies with comedies of the era to create a fun and somewhat poignant experience.

Blind Fury has a 53% score on Rotten Tomatoes (51% audience rating), and that’s honestly the perfect place for it to be. It’s not the best movie of all time, but it’s also not a stinker by any stretch of the imagination. Rutger Hauer doesn’t give an Oscar-worthy showing here, but you can tell he was having fun fighting off corrupt cops, armed goons, and crime lords throughout this bonkers movie.

There’s No ‘Tears In Rain’ Moment, But There's Some Heart

I don’t want anyone going into Blind Fury thinking they’re going to get a “tears in rain” moment, but this movie does have a whole lot of heart. Despite his humor and unmatched skills with the sword, Nick Parker is a broken man who’s searching for redemption in a world he can no longer see.

On top of that, it’s about the rebuilding of the bond between friends, the bond between father and son, and righteous vengeance against an irredeemable lunatic who has taken so much from so many.

Blind Fury is totally an ‘80s forgotten gem that you should own if you’re a big fan of wild action flicks, but you don’t have to spend any money because it’s currently one of the best free movies streaming. There, you have no excuse.

