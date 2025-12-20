Does The Fallout Dog Love Walton Goggins Or Ella Purnell More? They Passionately Answered That Question
Who does the Fallout dog like best?
Fallout Season 2 is finally here, and while many people are excited to see the further adventures of Lucy and the Ghoul as they walk the road to New Vegas, we all know who the real star of the show is. Yes, it's the dog. Taking a cue from the video games that inspired it, the Fallout series gave its protagonist a canine sidekick.
The dog, generally referred to as Dogmeat, returns along with the human stars, and when interviewer Liv Marks asked the cast of Fallout Season 2 who the dog liked more, there wasn’t a lot of agreement. Initially, Ella Purnell pointed to herself when asked who the dog preferred, but Walton Goggins indicated that he’s the dog’s favorite for a particular reason. He said:
While Dogmeat, also known as CX404, technically met Lucy first, The Ghoul did ultimately rescue the dog near the end of Season 1, which appears to have created an attachment between the two. It seems that in order to help ensure that the dog acted properly on set, they made sure the dog knew which one had the treats.
However, it seems this fact really upsets Ella Purrnell. She revealed that, in order to make sure that the dog followed The Ghoul and not Lucy, Purnell wasn’t ever allowed to feed the dog treats. In the end, she knows who the dog likes more, though she seems quite unhappy about it. Purnell said:
I feel bad for Ella Purnell. She does really seem to love the dog, because seriously, who doesn’t? It’s not like it’s even a fair competition if she’s not allowed to feed it. You can't exactly blame the dog. Of course, it's also possible the dog just has a thing for Walton Goggins, just like the rest of the internet.
What the future holds for Lucy, The Ghoul, and Dogmeat, only time will tell. Although if anything happens to the dog, we can imagine people will not be happy. The same is probably true of Walton Goggins. Fallout Season 2 releases new episodes on Wednesdays and is available with a Prime Video subscription, along with the full first season.
