Apparently, Taylor Swift Really, Really, Really Hated All Those Workouts For The Eras Tour: 'It’s Horrible'

It’s no secret that The Eras Tour is not only a musical feat, but a physical one. For over three hours, Taylor Swift and her dancers, singers and band danced, strutted and ran around the stage that was the size of a football field, while she sang through every era of her career. Now, the pop star is getting real about training to do just that, and it turns out that she apparently really, really, really hated what she had to do to get in shape for this tour.

Long before The End of an Era docuseries premiered on the 2025 TV schedule for those with a Disney+ subscription , Swift explained that to prep for the Eras Tour, she would run on a treadmill and sing through the entire set list. Then, in Episode 3 of this new series, we got to see her workout while she also explained why having a training routine was so important (even though she did not enjoy it). She said:

There are a lot of things that we pulled off on this tour that I’ve never even attempted on past tours. I think the longest show I ever did before was 2 hours and 15 minutes. I never wouldn’ve believed you if you would’ve told me we’d be doing a three and a half hour show. Now, saying that is one thing. Doing that, physically, is another. I’ve never worked out this much in my life. It’s horrible.

As someone who is not a fan of working out, I totally get where she’s coming from. However, also like her, I get its benefits. So, it was important to do, even though it sucked. As Swift said, she had to run “like eight miles” during the show, and that’s not something one just casually does. Therefore, the treadmill and singing was vital, as she said:

I really had to up my game in terms of physical training. Six months ahead of my first rehearsal, running on the treadmill every single day at the tempo of the songs that I was playing while singing them out loud. You just don’t want them to see you panting.

While she clearly understands how important working out is and enjoys performing so, so much, it would seem her workout routine is not something she is enthusiastic about. To illustrate how much Swift dislikes it even more, in the docuseries, we get to see her working with her trainer, Kirk Myers. In one clip, they’re doing pull-ups, and the pop star says:

In no way do I ever apply this at any point in the show. Just wanna flag that as I do every time I have to do pull-ups.

That kind of comment reminds me of being in math class, solving a problem, and wondering how I’d apply that skill in my day-to-day life because I was pretty sure I wouldn’t. It also fits my general feelings about working out. Anyway, then, as Swift was getting down from the bar, the shade toward pull-ups continued, as she said:

Strong dislike. Two thumbs down.

Even when her trainer complimented her ability to do the exercise, she noted that she’s gotten good at it because of “all the pent-up rage and resentment” she has for it. So, yeah, I think it’s safe to say that Taylor Swift isn’t the biggest fan of physical training.

However, that hard work paid off big time. She has an incredible, record-breaking tour to look back on, and Swifties have miraculous and magical memories from it, too.

