After NCIS: Tony & Ziva Was Canceled Following One Season, Fans Were In Their Feelings: ‘There Was So Much More We Needed’

While the NCIS franchise is still going strong on CBS during the 2025 TV schedule, the same cannot be said for its run on Paramount+. The streamer announced at the end of this week that NCIS: Tony & Ziva had been canceled. Said spinoff series centered on fan-favorite characters Anthony "Tony" DiNozzo and Ziva David, who viewers had been hoping for years would make a return. Not surprisingly, plenty of loyal fans are sharing their honest feelings and pointing out just how much more could have been told.

The "Tiva" spinoff brought back Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo as Tony and Ziva, respectively, reuniting them on-screen for the first time in a decade for those with a Paramount+ subscription. On the show, the two characters were on the run across Europe after Tony’s security company was attacked. The drama aside, the series also gave fans a look at the pair's lives after they eventually reunited following Ziva’s brief return on NCIS and their rekindled relationship in the present. X user Tivashome94 wanted to see all of that and more, and I’m right there with them:

There was so much more we needed - Ziva pregnant/ birth - her thoughts when she found out- Tony and Ziva in Cario after Tony met tali - more flashbacks - more confirmation of them together in the mothership - them marriedCalling each other husband and wife Their forever!December 19, 2025

When it was announced that Weatherly and de Pablo were reuniting for a new spinoff, it was like fans’ prayers had been answered. A Tiva reunion had been teased by Weatherly for years, and it was unknown if it would ever actually happen. The series allowed fans to see Tony and Ziva in this new light as they navigated co-parenting their tween daughter, Tali, while having to deal with some issues, both personal and professional.

By the end of the season, Tony & Ziva's eponymous characters decided to give their relationship another shot. So fans are (understandably) upset that they don’t get to see more of them and have to say goodbye once more:

Well this sucks. Tony & Ziva was the show that got me to subscribe to Paramount+. It was smart, cleverly structured, had brilliant leads and a ton of heart. #NCIS #TonyandZiva #NCISTonyAndZiva - @mattsmoviesand1

[Paramount+] please please reconsider cancelling ncis: tony & ziva. you have millions of fans who would give anything for another season, and a cast & crew that deserve another chance. #savetonyandziva - @madsxtiva

Like all of you I’m disappointed 😞 at the news there won’t be another season of #NCISTonyandZiva ✨ but I’m just incredibly grateful that we got to see the continuation of their lives and their daughter after all these years .20 years of #TonyandZiva 💚 and a love affair forever - @donutsdebsdibs

if cbs can un-cancel swat like five times in a row, then Paramount+ can un-cancel ncis: tony and ziva - @tivaforgood

if cbs can un-cancel swat like five times in a row, then Paramount+ can un-cancel ncis: tony and ziva - @tivaforgood I think what makes this much harder is theres no logical reason so we can’t understand, to then accept it. High fan interaction constantly trending on twitter, good viewership, high rotten tomatoes score & Michael Cote and the cast wanting S2 😤💁‍♀️ #TonyAndZiva #SaveTonyAndZiva - @chanelMGale

It’s obvious that Tony & Ziva’s cancellation comes as a big surprise to the fanbase. The spinoff's trailer broke a Paramount+ record, and the NCIS franchise remains a big hit. So, on paper, making a show about two characters that fans have been begging to return for years seemed like a smart move. Whether or not the show has a chance of getting shopped around, perhaps even moved to CBS, is unclear, but fans don’t seem to be backing down so easily, considering those hashtags..

That being said, even if NCIS: Tony & Ziva doesn’t make a comeback, that doesn’t necessarily mean the end for the two characters. It’s possible that Weatherly and de Pablo could reprise their roles on the Mothership series, or even NCIS: Sydney. (The two actors even met up with the Sydney cast last month.) It’s clear that fans have loved seeing Tony and Ziva together again, and 10 episodes certainly weren't enough.

I'm not sure if the fan outrage (and there’s a lot of outrage) will convince Paramount+ to reconsider or encourage CBS to pick up the show. But, for right now, fans will just have to imagine what Tony and Ziva could've gotten into next.